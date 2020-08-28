Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA ready to resume games after players' racial injustice boycott

NBA Executive Vice President Mike Bass said the league is "hopeful" it will resume games Friday or Saturday after the protest, which was sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and led to game cancellations in other sports as well.

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2020 05:57 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 05:57 IST
NBA ready to resume games after players' racial injustice boycott

The National Basketball Association (NBA) said on Thursday it hopes to resume play in a day or two after a boycott by players protesting racial injustice and police brutality, while President Donald Trump denounced the league. NBA Executive Vice President Mike Bass said the league is "hopeful" it will resume games Friday or Saturday after the protest, which was sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and led to game cancellations in other sports as well. The NBA players, a majority of whom are Black, decided not to extend the boycott in a meeting on their quarantined campus at Disney World in Florida, where games have occurred due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump, during a briefing on Hurricane Laura on Thursday, criticized the NBA for postponing six games in response to the players' action. "They've become like a political organization and that's not a good thing," Trump said. The basketball players' protest began when the Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the court for Game 5 of their playoff series against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

The Bucks players said they were unable to focus on basketball due to demonstrations and violence in Kenosha, which is about 40 miles (60 km) south of Milwaukee. The police shooting of Blake reminded Americans of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody in May.

That incident sparked anti-racism demonstrations and civil unrest across the United States and globally as well as prompted a national reckoning on race and justice that has rippled through U.S. life. After the player boycott on Wednesday, the NBA postponed all three games on that day's schedule as well as three playoff games on Thursday.

The National Hockey League (NHL), which faced social media criticism for not immediately delaying matches too, on Thursday postponed playoff games for that day and Friday. "We understand that the tragedies involving Jacob Blake, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others require us to recognize this moment," the NHL and its players' association said in a joint statement.

Several National Football League teams canceled their practices on Thursday, while Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer and the Women's National Basketball Association postponed games on Wednesday. The women's league delayed its Thursday games as well. "While our passions continue to run high, we are proud that our players and clubs, League and Union, are taking time to have the difficult conversations about these issues that affect the Black community and other communities of color in America," the NFL and its players' association said in a joint statement.

WHITE HOUSE VS PLAYERS The episode highlighted existing animosity between the White House and players. Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and adviser, told Politico he would contact NBA star LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers about the player protests, and he told CNBC players were lucky to have enough money that they could skip work to protest.

James, a four-time NBA Most Valuable Player who in 2018 accused Trump of trying to use sports to divide Americans, wrote on Twitter: "Change doesn't happen with just talk!! It happens with action and needs to happen NOW!" Trump said this month that some NBA players are "very nasty" and "frankly very dumb." In 2018, he said to NFL players who took a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality: "Maybe you shouldn't be in the country."

Since the NBA restarted its pandemic-interrupted season, courts have had "Black Lives Matter" painted on them and many players have worn jerseys with social justice slogans. NBA referees marched on Thursday at the Disney campus in support of the players. Former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump's Democratic challenger in the Nov. 3 presidential election, and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris - the first Black woman on a major-party ticket - praised the actions of the NBA players.

Kenosha police shot Blake, 29, in the back seven times at close range in an incident captured on video. Blake was left paralyzed by the shooting and is being treated for his injuries.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes

From the high balcony of a Singapore public housing block, an environment official steadies his mosquito launcher, the latest contraption authorities have devised to combat a record outbreak of the tropical disease dengue.With the click of ...

TikTok booms in Southeast Asia as it picks path through political minefields

At 19, Sandy Saputra is big on TikTok Indonesia. Within a year, hes leapt from quiet, small-town life to star influencer status as more than 10.5 million followers lap up his toothy grin in dancing, pranking and lip-synching videos on the b...

COLUMN-Disease X and rethinking the future of cities: Kemp

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the vulnerability of densely populated cities with crowded accommodation and public transportation systems to the transmission of airborne viruses. Even if an effective vaccine can be deployed, the outbreak...

Young Hong Kong democracy protester says he was beaten by prison guards

A 21-year-old man told Reuters he was beaten and humiliated by guards in a Hong Kong prison during his sentence for possessing a Molotov cocktail at an anti-government protest in October.Roy Cheung said guards routinely slapped him, hit him...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020