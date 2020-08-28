Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sport-Sportradar's troll patrol can be as effective as betting detection tool -Krannich

The head coach of England women's national football team, Phil Neville, last year asked the community to boycott social media for six months to force their owners to act against online racist abuse of players. Sportradar's new service, launched on Aug. 17, can boost the fight against this menace and help protect athletes' mental health and well-being, its Managing Director of Integrity Services, Andreas Krannich, said.

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 11:44 IST
Sport-Sportradar's troll patrol can be as effective as betting detection tool -Krannich

Sportradar AG's new service to protect athletes from social media abuse can be as effective as its tool to detect betting-related manipulations in sports, a top official of the Swiss sports data provider told Reuters.

Australian Rules players Callan Ward and Dylan Grimes received online death threats earlier this month, while a recent BBC Sports survey found almost a third of elite British sportswomen have been trolled on social media. The head coach of England women's national football team, Phil Neville, last year asked the community to boycott social media for six months to force their owners to act against online racist abuse of players.

Sportradar's new service, launched on Aug. 17, can boost the fight against this menace and help protect athletes' mental health and well-being, its Managing Director of Integrity Services, Andreas Krannich, said. "We have had successful trials with tennis and a number of other sports, and our next step will be to reach out to our partners to extend this service to others," Krannich said in an email to Reuters.

"All sports and federations with a global audience would benefit the most from it, and we believe this tool can have a similar impact on sport as our FDS (Fraud Detection System) has had on match-fixing." Sportradar, which has partnerships with the NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB, NASCAR and FIFA among others, claims its FDS has reported more than 5,000 suspicious matches across sports in the past 11 years.

Its new service was tested at the Exo Tennis Series across Germany and the United States in May-June where several players, including Germany's Dustin Brown, shared abusive messages they had received on social media. It identifies the individuals behind anonymous 'troll' or 'burner' accounts, helps remove abusive accounts from social media platforms, and works with law enforcement to bring legal proceedings.

"Having a system in place creates a deterrent, even more so when people see that it works," Krannich said.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Scholar schemes by Indian Government makes Nepali students dream come true

Dipesh Tharu had completed his intermediate-level studies from a science college in Kathmandu with distinction. He wanted to pursue his future as a civil engineer and wanted an internationally recognised graduation degree when a scholarship...

Doubleheader begins Mets-Yankees 5-game series

Since the introduction of interleague play in 1997, the New York Yankees and New York Mets have produced numerous notable moments during 122 regular-season games and for five games in the 2000 World Series. The teams are about to embark on ...

Orioles looking for payback against Blue Jays

After being swept in a three-game series at home by the Toronto Blue Jays last week, the Baltimore Orioles will be seeking revenge Friday night when the teams open a four-game series in Buffalo. The Blue Jays sweep Aug. 17-19 was part of a ...

Taiwan's Mediatek pushes for permission to supply Huawei after U.S. curbs

Taiwanese chip designer Mediatek Inc said on Friday it had applied to the U.S. government for permission to continue supplying Chinas Huawei after new U.S. curbs take effect in mid-September amid rising China-U.S. tensions.The Trump adminis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020