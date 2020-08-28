Left Menu
Kenya Rugby, Mobile Futures and Naivas partner to disburse Rugby Africa solidarity funds

We are so proud to be part of this solution and we look forward to ensuring the best service for the digital vouchers' recipients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 28-08-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 16:43 IST
Kenya Rugby, Mobile Futures and Naivas partner to disburse Rugby Africa solidarity funds
He further said," KRU will also support the National Teams as they prepare to return to training after the soon to be released guidelines from the Ministry of sports - with forms of medical or psychosocial support as recommended as well as the provision of PPEs to the players, officials and other support staff."

The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) (KRU.co.ke) has partnered with Mobile Futures and Naivas Supermarkets Ltd to disburse the Rugby Africa solitary funds that were shared among its member unions to mitigate the effects of COVID19 which has paralyzed sport, rugby included across the globe.

Mobile Futures CEO Raphael Marambii said, "It is very laudable that the Kenya Rugby Union through the Rugby Africa Solidarity Fund is now able to safely and efficiently support our world-beating Rugby stars and show them how valuable they are to our country and give them hope.

We are so proud to be part of this solution and we look forward to ensuring the best service for the digital vouchers' recipients. These digital vouchers through our technology will be locked for use to only Naivas Supermarket tills countrywide thus ensuring the beneficiaries not only get the best service but also ensuring no misuse of the vouchers so that they are only used for essential groceries shopping."

Speaking during the function, Thomas Odundo, the Kenya Rugby Union's Director of Rugby said, "Through this initiative, KRU will offer support to 25 clubs in the Nationwide League, which is the lowest tier of club competition in the country. It will also offer support to the KRU Secretariat and Support staff as well as match officials, who largely go unrecognized.

He further said," KRU will also support the National Teams as they prepare to return to training after the soon to be released guidelines from the Ministry of sports - with forms of medical or psychosocial support as recommended as well as the provision of PPEs to the players, officials and other support staff."

(With Inputs from APO)

