Birmingham City Women sign Scotland caption Rachel Corsie on laon

Birmingham City Women on Friday signed Scotland captain and defender Rachel Corsie on loan until the end of January.

28-08-2020
Scotland caption Rachel Corsie (Photo/Birmingham City Women Twitter).

Birmingham City Women on Friday signed Scotland captain and defender Rachel Corsie on loan until the end of January. Corsie moves from American side Utah Royals, based in Salt Lake City and play in National Women's Soccer League. She has represented Scotland a formidable 116 times.

Born in Aberdeen, Corsie spent her early career with Aberdeen Ladies and Glasgow City. She enjoyed major success with Glasgow, winning seven Premier League titles, five Women's Cup finals and four Premier League Cup titles, before being lured south of the border to join Notts County in 2014.

During her single campaign with the East Midlands outfit, she captained the side and her performances in the heart of the defence were recognised with her winning the Supporters' Player of the Season and joint Manager's Player of the Season. In 2015 she made her first foray into women's football in the United States when she was signed by Seattle Reign.

She spent three years with Seattle - making 44 appearances and scoring three goals, plus winning the NWSL Shield - interspersed with a spell out on loan at her former club Glasgow City. She was then snapped up by Utah in 2018 and made 39 appearances over her first two seasons before completing a loan move to Australian W-League side Canberra United ahead of the 2018/19 league season, where she played every minute, as well as captaining the side.

On the international stage, Corsie captained and represented Scotland at Under-19 level before becoming an integral member of the senior squad and skippering them in their first-ever World Cup Finals appearance in 2019. She becomes the second Scotland international to join Blues within the last week, following the arrival of attacker Christie Murray. (ANI)

