Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL: Hyderabad FC sign Brazilian midfielder Joao Victor on one-year deal

Hyderabad FC have signed the Brazilian midfielder Joao Victor de Albuquerque Bruno on a one-year deal for the upcoming 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 28-08-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 21:16 IST
ISL: Hyderabad FC sign Brazilian midfielder Joao Victor on one-year deal
Brazilian midfielder Joao Victor (Photo/Hyderabad FC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad FC have signed the Brazilian midfielder Joao Victor de Albuquerque Bruno on a one-year deal for the upcoming 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League (ISL). The 31-year-old joins from Greek Super League side OFI Crete FC. Victor turned professional in 2005 when he graduated into the senior side of Brazilian team Nautico (2005-07), before having stints with Sao Caetano (2007-08) and Treze (2008-09).

He then made the move overseas signing for FC Bunyodkor who he helped win the Uzbekistan Super League in 2009. While in his second year with the Uzbek side, he was signed by La Liga side Mallorca and guided them to an eighth position finish in the 2011-12 season of the Spanish top-flight. "I am very happy to have signed for Hyderabad FC. It's an exciting project and a good challenge for me given the composition of the team. We have a nice mix of experienced and young Indian players in the squad, and I hope that my experience helps the team on the field. I am eager to join up with my teammates soon and get back into action," Victor said in a statement.

After a five-year spell with Mallorca (2010-15), the midfielder turned out for Cypriot first division side Anorthosis Famagusta FC (2015-19) before playing for Umm Salal FC in the Qatar Stars League. A move back to a European top-flight followed as he joined Greek side OFI Crete FC for the latter half of the 2019-20 season. Hyderabad FC co-owner Varun Tripuraneni shared his delight with the signing and believes the Brazilian will add a lot of value having played in continental competitions like the UEFA Europa League as well as the AFC Champions League.

"Joao Victor has played at the very highest level, and we're excited to have him on board. His experience in top leagues in three different continents makes him one of the crucial players in our side. Moreover, he is a player who can operate in both midfield and defence, and this versatility will certainly help us. We hope the young players in our squad can rub off the wealth of experience he brings in," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Namibia opens airports and schools but extends overnight curfew

Namibia will lift lockdown restrictions, allowing international travel, schools to reopen and onsite alcohol consumption from September, President Hage Geingob announced Friday, but he extended an overnight curfew as Covid-19 cases continue...

Four militants killed in encounter in J-K, one surrenders

Four militants, including a former police constable, were Friday killed in an encounter with security forces, while another surrendered, in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The former Jammu and Kashmir police constable...

Future Enterprises postpones board meeting

Future Enterprises said it has postponed its board meeting scheduled for Friday due to non-completion of audit of its financial results.&#160; The meeting shall now be held on September 7, 2020, Future Enterprises said in a regulatory fil...

'I Have A Dream': New march on Washington marks fraught anniversary of King's speech

Thousands of people gathered to march in Washington on Friday to denounce racism and protest police brutality on the anniversary of the march in 1963 where civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr made his historic I Have a Dream speech. I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020