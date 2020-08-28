Left Menu
Khel Ratna recipient Vinesh Phogat tests positive for COVID-19, not to attend virtual ceremony tomorrow

On the eve of National Sports Awards 2020, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award recipient wrestler Vinesh Phogat has tested positive for the coronavirus and will not attend the virtual event tomorrow.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 22:03 IST
Grappler Vinesh Phogat (Photo/ Vinesh Phogat Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

On the eve of National Sports Awards 2020, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award recipient wrestler Vinesh Phogat has tested positive for the coronavirus and will not attend the virtual event tomorrow. "I have tested positive for COVID-19 in a test taken yesterday. I am currently showing no symptoms but have isolated myself. All my family members are also isolating. I would request everyone who has come in contact with me recently to get tested. Stay safe everyone! Thank you," Phogat tweeted.

The awards will be conferred by the President of India- Ram Nath Kovind in virtual mode. The ceremony will be launched at 11 am. The awardees will attend the ceremony from various places across the country - Bengaluru, Pune, Sonepat, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Lucknow, Delhi, Mumbai, Bhopal, Hyderabad and Itanagar.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju, President of the Indian Olympic Association Narendra Dhruv Batra and several other dignitaries will attend the ceremony from Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi. Sports Awards are given every year to recognize and reward excellence in sports.

Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award is given for the spectacular and outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over a period of four years preceding the award; Arjuna Award is given for consistent outstanding performance for four years; Dronacharya Award goes to the coaches for producing medal winners at prestigious international sports events; Dhyan Chand Award is for lifetime contribution to sports development and Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar is given to the corporate entities (both in private and public sector) and individuals who have played a visible role in the area of sports promotion and development. Overall top performing university in inter-university tournaments is given MaulanaAbulKalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy. In addition to these Sports Awards, the spirit of adventure among the people of the country is recognized by bestowing the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award. (ANI)

