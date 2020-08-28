NHL restarts with three games on Saturday

The NHL returns to the ice on Saturday with three second-round playoff contests after postponing the schedule for two days to protest racial injustice. The Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins will play Game 4 of their Eastern Conference series at noon ET in Toronto. The Lightning hold a 2-1 lead in the series.

Also in Toronto, Game 3 of the East series between the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders is slated for 7 p.m. ET. The series is tied at one win apiece. Game 3 of the Western Conference series between Vegas Golden Knights and the Vancouver Canucks is scheduled for 9:45 p.m. ET in Edmonton. The teams split the first two games of the series.

On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars will play Game 4 of their series at 6 p.m. ET in Edmonton. The Stars hold a 2-1 series lead. Game 4 of the Flyers-Islanders series (8 p.m. ET) and Game 4 of the Golden Knights-Canucks series (10:30 p.m. ET) also are slated for Sunday.