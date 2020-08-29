Left Menu
Development News Edition

My father's dream is being fulfilled: Para-swimmer Suyash Jadhav on winning Arjuna Award

Indian para-swimmer Suyash Narayan Jadhav, who will be conferred with Arjuna Award on Saturday, expressed excitement and said it is actually his father's dream that is being fulfilled.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2020 10:08 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 10:08 IST
My father's dream is being fulfilled: Para-swimmer Suyash Jadhav on winning Arjuna Award
Indian para-swimmer Suyash Narayan Jadhav . Image Credit: ANI

Indian para-swimmer Suyash Narayan Jadhav, who will be conferred with Arjuna Award on Saturday, expressed excitement and said it is actually his father's dream that is being fulfilled. Para-swimmer Suyash Jadhav, Rower Dattu Baban Bhokanal, and shooter Manu Bhaker are among the 27 athletes, who will be conferred with Arjuna Award.

Stressing that giving consistent performances is a tough task, the para-swimmer said that he was from a rural area where sports are not given much importance although his parents always supported him. "When we perform at state, national and international levels, it becomes our dream to get a sports award. I am delighted that I am receiving the Arjuna Award. I feel that the dream of my father, who is a swimmer himself, is getting fulfilled," Jadhav told ANI.

"It is easy to talk about it, but giving consistent performances is tough. I belong to a rural area where sports is not given much importance but my parents supported me," he added. Sixty award winners will attend the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2020 via a virtual event on Saturday, August 29.

The awardees will attend the ceremony from various places across the country - Bengaluru, Pune, Sonepat, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Lucknow, Delhi, Mumbai, Bhopal, Hyderabad, and Itanagar. Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju, President of the Indian Olympic Association Narendra Dhruv Batra, and several other dignitaries will attend the ceremony from Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi.

Sports Awards are given every year to recognise and reward excellence in sports. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Black Panther' film star Chadwick Boseman dead at 43, after cancer battle

Black Panther film star Chadwick Boseman, an actor whose work celebrated African-American pioneers and culture, has died at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer, according to an announcement posted on Friday to his social media...

Kamala Harris 'not competent' to be US president, says Trump

Kamala Harris is not competent to be president, US President Donald Trump has said as he launched an attack on the Indian-origin senators credentials for the top post. Addressing his supporters at a Republican campaign rally in New Hampshir...

J-K: Seven terrorists neutralised, one surrendered in last 24 hours

Seven terrorists were killed in encounters in Jammu and Kashmir by the security forces while one surrendered in last 24 hours. The encounters took place between security forces and terrorists in Shopian and Pulwama districts.Acting on a spe...

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Suresh Raina pulls out of upcoming IPL, citing personal reasons.

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Suresh Raina pulls out of upcoming IPL, citing personal reasons....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020