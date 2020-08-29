Left Menu
Choo, Solak power Rangers past Dodgers

Shin-Soo Choo had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored, and Nick Solak had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Texas Rangers to a 6-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday in Arlington, Texas.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-08-2020 11:56 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 11:44 IST
Shin-Soo Choo had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored, and Nick Solak had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Texas Rangers to a 6-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday in Arlington, Texas. The victory snapped a two-game losing streak for Texas, which has won just twice in its past 12 games.

Los Angeles, which owns the best record in the major leagues at 24-10, lost for the second time in its previous four games. The Dodgers are 13-3 in their past 16 outings. The contest opened a three-game interleague series.

Texas touched up Dodgers starter Dustin May for two runs in the third inning on a Choo double that scored Leody Taveras and on Solak's single that plated Choo. May left after the sixth inning, having surrendered two runs on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

Mike Minor started for the Rangers and hurled six scoreless innings, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out six in his best outing of the season. However, when Texas went to the bullpen in the seventh, the Dodgers answered, tying the game via Corey Seager's double that brought home Will Smith and Justin Turner's ensuing single that scored Seager.

The Rangers jumped on Los Angeles' usually solid bullpen in the bottom of the seventh. Derek Dietrich homered to lead off the frame on reliever Jake McGee's second pitch, and Choo later drove home Isiah Kiner-Falefa with a single to make it 4-2. Solak's run-scoring double to the right-center-field gap then chased home Scott Heineman, and then Jose Trevino's sacrifice fly was just deep enough to allow Choo to score from third to cap the four-run uprising.

Rangers reliever Joely Rodriguez gave up two runs in his lone inning before Jonathan Hernandez (4-0) and Rafael Montero pitched scoreless ball in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively. All four of the seventh-inning runs were charged to McGee (2-1), who took the loss after retiring just one batter.

