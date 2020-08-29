Left Menu
Stoinis looking to change 'dynamics of his batting'

Australia's all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has said that he is looking to change the dynamics of his batting by bringing in some inventiveness.

29-08-2020
Stoinis looking to change 'dynamics of his batting'
Australia's all-rounder Marcus Stoinis . Image Credit: ANI

Australia's all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has said that he is looking to change the dynamics of his batting by bringing in some inventiveness. His remark comes as Australia gets ready to lock horns with England in three T20Is and three ODIs.

The T20Is will be played at the Ageas Bowl while the ODIs will take place at Emirates Old Trafford. All these matches will be played behind closed doors. "There were a few little changes, I was more willing to move around the crease a little bit and create a few options and change the dynamic of the game. I'm quite a structured individual and a structured player. That's a small thing I've changed," ESPNCricinfo quoted Stoinis as saying.

"It might be early in the innings or might be more to get off strike, if I get an idea by reading the bowler of what they are trying to bowl, being able to manipulate the field and pick spots where I want to hit boundaries," he added. This is the first time that Stoinis has returned to Australia's limited-overs set-up since last year's World Cup.

"It can be frustrating when you feel like you've got results on the board and you don't get rewarded. But in the same breath, there's probably five, six, seven players who feel the same way. So you don't get too carried away with it, you just keep doing your thing. I didn't know how long it would take to get back... it's a nice reward to be back in the squad," Stoinis said. Stoinis had a prolific Big Bash League for the Melbourne Stars as he scored 705 runs at an average of 54.23 including a record 147 not out against the Sydney Sixers.

Australia has named a 21-man squad for the upcoming limited-over series against England. Australia's squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (VC), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

The first T20I between England and Australia will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on September 4. (ANI)

