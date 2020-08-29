Koneru Humpy wins Armageddon, India reach finals of Online Chess Olympiad

Koneru Humpy was the shining light for India on Saturday in the ongoing Online Chess Olympiad as she defeated Monika Socko of Poland in the semi-finals. India and Poland had won one round each in normal play and as a result, Humpy had to battle against Socko for the Armageddon (tie-break clash).

In this clash, Humpy managed to defeat Socko to clinch the summit clash spot for India. India had lost the first round of the match, but the side managed to make a stunning comeback in the second to stage a remarkable comeback.

Now, India will take on the winner of the match between Russia and the USA in the finals on Sunday. (ANI)