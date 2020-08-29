Sports apparel major Puma releases rare Dhyan Chand photos

Sports apparel major Puma releases rare Dhyan Chand photosPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 19:13 IST
Sports apparel major Puma on Saturday released some rare photographs of Major Dhyan Chand from the 1936 Berlin Olympics to commemorate his birth anniversary which is celebrated as the National Sports Day
The country’s leading sports personalities like India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and former national women's cricket team keeper-batsman Sushma Verma paid their tributes to the legendary hockey player. One of the photographs showed the entire hockey squad that won gold at the 1936 Olympics and a ticket stub of the gold medal match between India and Germany.
- READ MORE ON:
- Dhyan Chand
- Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
- Sushma Verma
- Puma
- India
- Germany
ALSO READ
Indian football deserve as much respect as any other team, says Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
Usha Nagisetty felicitated by Waltair DRM after being picked for Dhyan Chand Award
Sukhwinder Singh is most deserving candidate for Dhyan Chand award: Former football players
Never aspired for an award, but now have sense of gratitude: Gandhe on Dhyan Chand award
Former hockey players demand Bharat Ratna for Major Dhyan Chand