Sports apparel major Puma releases rare Dhyan Chand photos

Sports apparel major Puma on Saturday released some rare photographs of Major Dhyan Chand from the 1936 Berlin Olympics to commemorate his birth anniversary which is celebrated as the National Sports Day

The country’s leading sports personalities like India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and former national women's cricket team keeper-batsman Sushma Verma paid their tributes to the legendary hockey player. One of the photographs showed the entire hockey squad that won gold at the 1936 Olympics and a ticket stub of the gold medal match between India and Germany.