Punjab's Arjuna, Dhyan Chand and Tenzing Norgay Award winners to be honoured on Sept 14: Rana Sodhi

Congratulating all the players on the National Sports Day, Punjab Sports and Youth Services Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi on Saturday said that this day not only inspires the youth to dedicate themselves to sports but also reminds us of the passion of great player Major Dhyan Chand towards his game of hockey. "National Sports Day is celebrated across the country on August 29 on the occasion of the birthday of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, who was born in 1905 in Allahabad and won gold medals for India in 1928, 1932 and 1936 Olympic Games consecutively," Sodhi said in a statement.

"He scored a total of 570 goals in his playing career from 1926 to 1949, which is a record. In his memory, the best players of the country are honored with awards on this day," he added. Applauding the winners of this year's Arjuna, Dhyan Chand and Tenzing Norgay Awards, especially the Punjab players, the Sports Minister said that the award-winning players of Punjab would be honoured on September 14 in Chandigarh.

Hockey player from Punjab Akashdeep Singh has received the coveted Arjuna Award this year, while Kuldeep Singh Bhullar (Athletics), Ajit Singh (Hockey), Manpreet Singh (Kabaddi), Manjit Singh (Rowing), Sukhwinder Singh (Football) and Lakha Singh (Boxing) have been bestowed with Major Dhyan Chand Award. Similarly, Colonel Sarfaraz Singh has been conferred with the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award. (ANI)