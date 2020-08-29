Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab's Arjuna, Dhyan Chand and Tenzing Norgay Award winners to be honoured on Sept 14: Rana Sodhi

Congratulating all the players on the National Sports Day, Punjab Sports and Youth Services Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi on Saturday said that this day not only inspires the youth to dedicate themselves to sports but also reminds us of the passion of great player Major Dhyan Chand towards his game of hockey.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 29-08-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 19:37 IST
Punjab's Arjuna, Dhyan Chand and Tenzing Norgay Award winners to be honoured on Sept 14: Rana Sodhi
Punjab Sports and Youth Services Rana Sodhi. Image Credit: ANI

Congratulating all the players on the National Sports Day, Punjab Sports and Youth Services Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi on Saturday said that this day not only inspires the youth to dedicate themselves to sports but also reminds us of the passion of great player Major Dhyan Chand towards his game of hockey. "National Sports Day is celebrated across the country on August 29 on the occasion of the birthday of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, who was born in 1905 in Allahabad and won gold medals for India in 1928, 1932 and 1936 Olympic Games consecutively," Sodhi said in a statement.

"He scored a total of 570 goals in his playing career from 1926 to 1949, which is a record. In his memory, the best players of the country are honored with awards on this day," he added. Applauding the winners of this year's Arjuna, Dhyan Chand and Tenzing Norgay Awards, especially the Punjab players, the Sports Minister said that the award-winning players of Punjab would be honoured on September 14 in Chandigarh.

Hockey player from Punjab Akashdeep Singh has received the coveted Arjuna Award this year, while Kuldeep Singh Bhullar (Athletics), Ajit Singh (Hockey), Manpreet Singh (Kabaddi), Manjit Singh (Rowing), Sukhwinder Singh (Football) and Lakha Singh (Boxing) have been bestowed with Major Dhyan Chand Award. Similarly, Colonel Sarfaraz Singh has been conferred with the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Former Trail Blazers star Robinson dies at 53

Former NBA All-Star and Sixth Man of the Year Clifford Robinson has died at the age of 53. Known for his trademark headband, Robinson played the first eight seasons of his 19-year NBA career 1989-2007 with the Portland Trail Blazers.His dea...

Letter politics reflects 'insecurities, ambitions' of some leaders: Punjab Cong chief

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday said the letter-politics seeking changes in the party reflected insecurities and political ambitions of some of its signatories. Twenty-three Congress leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil...

MHA Unlock 4 guidelines: Metro trains, political gatherings allowed; States asked to consult with Centre before imposing local lockdowns

The Union Home Ministry on Saturday issued the Unlock 4 guidelines under which metro trains will be allowed to resume services from September 7 in a graded manner, while political, social and religious congregations of up to 100 people will...

90 pc applicants from Bengal want to sit for NEET, JEE exams, Mamata 'ruining' their future: Vijayvargiya

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday claimed that 90 per cent of the applicants from West Bengal are willing to sit for the NEET and the JEE examinations and accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of ruining their future. Banerj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020