Report: Padres acquire RHP Rosenthal from Royals

The San Diego Padres agreed to a deal to acquire former All-Star closer, Trevor Rosenthal, from the Kansas City Royals, multiple media outlets reported on Saturday. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, two undisclosed prospects will head to Kansas City to complete the deal.

Rosenthal, 30, has posted a 3.29 ERA with seven saves in as many save opportunities for the Royals this season. The right-hander has no-decisions in 14 appearances and has struck out 21 and walked seven in 13 2/3 innings. He sports an 11-25 record with 128 saves and a 3.46 ERA in 364 career appearances with the St. Louis Cardinals (2012-17), Detroit Tigers (2019), Washington Nationals (2019) and Royals.

Rosenthal would bolster a San Diego bullpen that has seen Kirby Yates, Drew Pomeranz, Jose Castillo and Trey Wingenter land on the injured list. --Field Level Media