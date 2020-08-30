Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabrera helps Tigers cap off two-win day over Twins

Miguel Cabrera hit a go-ahead two-run homer, Tarik Skubal recorded his first major-league victory and the host Detroit Tigers completed a doubleheader sweep of the Minnesota Twins with a 4-2 triumph on Saturday. Eddie Rosario and Miguel Sano hit back-to-back singles and Marwin Gonzalez followed with a sacrifice fly. Candelario's homer off Trevor May put the Tigers on top 2-1 in the third.

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2020 04:21 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 04:21 IST
Cabrera helps Tigers cap off two-win day over Twins

Miguel Cabrera hit a go-ahead two-run homer, Tarik Skubal recorded his first major-league victory and the host Detroit Tigers completed a doubleheader sweep of the Minnesota Twins with a 4-2 triumph on Saturday. Cabrera scored two runs and Jeimer Candelario also blasted a two-run homer in the nightcap. That duo combined for four of the team's five hits. Cabrera's long ball was his first extra-base hit since Aug. 8.

Skubal (1-1) limited the Twins to two runs on three hits in five innings. He was making his third career start. Gregory Soto allowed two baserunners in the ninth but got the last three outs for his first major-league save. Jose Cisnero retired all three of the batters he faced in the sixth inning.

The Tigers pounded out 16 hits while winning the opener of the pair of seven-inning games, 8-2. Nelson Cruz homered in both games for Minnesota. He was the only Twins batter in the second game to have two hits.

The Twins relied on their bullpen in the second game as manager Rocco Baldelli used five pitchers. Starter Matt Wisler went 1 2/3 innings as an opener and held the Tigers scoreless despite issuing three walks. The Twins scored a run in the second. Eddie Rosario and Miguel Sano hit back-to-back singles and Marwin Gonzalez followed with a sacrifice fly.

Candelario's homer off Trevor May put the Tigers on top 2-1 in the third. Candelario's third homer this season flew over the right-field fence after Cabrera reached on a one-out single. Cruz tied it in the fourth by crushing a Skubal changeup over the left-field wall. Miguel Sano nearly put his team in front but center fielder Victor Reyes robbed him of a homer with a leaping catch.

Twins center fielder Jake Cave returned the favor by robbing Cameron Maybin of a homer in the bottom of the inning. Cabrera broke the tie with his two-run shot in the fifth. His opposite-field homer off Tyler Duffey (1-1) followed a one-out walk to Jonathan Schoop.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Tigers thump 16 hits in 8-2 win over Twins

Matthew Boyd notched his first win of the season and the host Detroit Tigers pounded out 16 hits while rolling to an 8-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins in the seven-inning opener of a doubleheader on Saturday. Making his seventh start of ...

Randall Kenan dies: Author depicted Black, gay life in prose

Randall Kenan, an author whose stories explored the experience of being Black and gay in the American South, has died. He was 57. The University of North Carolina, where Kenan taught as an English professor, confirmed his death on Saturday....

'A time to pick up:' Hurricane-hurt Louisiana begins cleanup

Residents in southwestern Louisiana embarked Saturday on the epic task of clearing away felled trees, ripped-off roofs and downed power lines after Hurricane Laura tore through parts of the state. The US toll from the Category 4 hurricane r...

Red Sox put starter Eovaldi on IL with calf strain

The Boston Red Sox put starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi on the 10-day injured list on Saturday with a right calf strain. The move is retroactive to Aug. 26. The club recalled Chris Mazza 0-1, 6.35 from its alternate training site and the rig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020