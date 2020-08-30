Cabrera helps Tigers cap off two-win day over Twins

Miguel Cabrera hit a go-ahead two-run homer, Tarik Skubal recorded his first major-league victory and the host Detroit Tigers completed a doubleheader sweep of the Minnesota Twins with a 4-2 triumph on Saturday. Cabrera scored two runs and Jeimer Candelario also blasted a two-run homer in the nightcap. That duo combined for four of the team's five hits. Cabrera's long ball was his first extra-base hit since Aug. 8.

Skubal (1-1) limited the Twins to two runs on three hits in five innings. He was making his third career start. Gregory Soto allowed two baserunners in the ninth but got the last three outs for his first major-league save. Jose Cisnero retired all three of the batters he faced in the sixth inning.

The Tigers pounded out 16 hits while winning the opener of the pair of seven-inning games, 8-2. Nelson Cruz homered in both games for Minnesota. He was the only Twins batter in the second game to have two hits.

The Twins relied on their bullpen in the second game as manager Rocco Baldelli used five pitchers. Starter Matt Wisler went 1 2/3 innings as an opener and held the Tigers scoreless despite issuing three walks. The Twins scored a run in the second. Eddie Rosario and Miguel Sano hit back-to-back singles and Marwin Gonzalez followed with a sacrifice fly.

Candelario's homer off Trevor May put the Tigers on top 2-1 in the third. Candelario's third homer this season flew over the right-field fence after Cabrera reached on a one-out single. Cruz tied it in the fourth by crushing a Skubal changeup over the left-field wall. Miguel Sano nearly put his team in front but center fielder Victor Reyes robbed him of a homer with a leaping catch.

Twins center fielder Jake Cave returned the favor by robbing Cameron Maybin of a homer in the bottom of the inning. Cabrera broke the tie with his two-run shot in the fifth. His opposite-field homer off Tyler Duffey (1-1) followed a one-out walk to Jonathan Schoop.

