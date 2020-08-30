Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Murray ready to have fun again at U.S. Open

Andy Murray is fighting fit and ready to banish memories of his last visit to the U.S. Open, when a painful hip contributed to a second-round demise in 2018, as he looks forward to competing at a slam for the first time in almost 20 months. The 33-year-old Briton, who triumphed at Flushing Meadows in 2012, has missed two of the last three editions of the tournament as he struggled to cope with a career-threatening hip injury. King hails Osaka as sport's latest torchbearer for change

At the end of a week when Naomi Osaka brought the fight for racial justice to sport's front door, it seemed fitting that another great tennis pioneer Billie Jean King should hail her quiet successor for her "compassion, strength and leadership." King was far from alone in being deeply impressed by the actions of the quiet young champion who announced she would forgo her semifinal match in the Western & Southern Open in protest at police brutality and racial injustice in the U.S. Bucks finish off Magic to reach Eastern semifinals

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton recorded double-doubles Saturday afternoon as the Milwaukee Bucks returned to the court and made short work of the Orlando Magic 118-104 to finish off a 4-1 win in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando. Three days after walking out to protest the recent shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., the Bucks led by as many as 21 points in coasting to a fourth straight win that vaults the top seed into an Eastern semifinal matchup with the fifth-seeded Miami Heat. Djokovic's move to form new players association meets resistance

Novak Djokovic has announced his resignation as head of the ATP's Player Council and intends to form a new breakaway body to represent athletes -- but his plans have immediately met with stiff resistance from within tennis. World number one Djokovic, Canadian Vasek Pospisil and top-ranked American John Isner all resigned from the council after they were formally requested to step down by other members, a source told Reuters on Saturday. Motor racing: Emotional Hamilton storms to inspired Belgian pole

Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton roared to an emotional Belgian Grand Prix pole position on Saturday after being moved to produce a dominant display in qualifying at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit. The Briton, who was fastest in each of the three parts of qualifying, went into the hour-long session with news of the death from cancer of film star Chadwick Boseman weighing on his mind. Cycling: Kristoff wins stage one as Pinot crashes on postponed Tour stage one

Alexander Kristoff won the opening stage of the Tour de France while Thibaut Pinot, who is hoping to end the home nation's 35-year wait for a local champion, was one of several riders to take a tumble during a rain-hit ride on Saturday. Norway's Kristoff outsprinted Danish world champion Mads Pedersen after 156 km around Nice. Pinot trailed by some distance but was credited with the same time as the winner since the massive crash occurred within three kilometres of the finish line on the Promenade des Anglais. Insatiable Serena in hot pursuit of slam number 24 - again

Serena Williams declared she is ready - yet again - to fight it out for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title when the U.S. Open beings on Monday in a COVID-19 secure bubble. The 38-year-old American has been stuck on 23 slams since triumphing at the Australian Open in January 2017. Former Trail Blazers star Robinson dies at 53

Former NBA All-Star and Sixth Man of the Year Clifford Robinson has died at the age of 53. Known for his trademark headband, Robinson played the first eight seasons of his 19-year NBA career (1989-2007) with the Portland Trail Blazers. Unstoppable Djokovic downs Raonic to clinch Western & Southern Open title

Novak Djokovic kept his unbeaten streak in 2020 alive as he survived a terrible start to defeat Milos Raonic 1-6 6-3 6-4 in the final of the Western & Southern Open on Saturday. The 17-time Grand Slam winner fended off Raonic's mighty serve to extend his 2020 winning run to 23-0, clinching his 80th career title and equalling Rafael Nadal's record of 35 Masters 1000 wins. MLB roundup: Mets cap DH sweep with walk-off HR

Pinch hitter Amed Rosario hit a two-run homer with no outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the host New York Mets recorded a dramatic 4-3 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night to complete a doubleheader sweep at Yankee Stadium. Jeff McNeil opened the ninth by drawing a walk on a full count off Aroldis Chapman (0-1), and pinch runner Billy Hamilton stole second. Rosario batted for Luis Guillorme and then lifted a 2-0 slider from Chapman about five rows into the empty left field seats.