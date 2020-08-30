Left Menu
Development News Edition

Murphy’s single lifts Rockies over Padres in walk-off

Pinch-hitter Daniel Murphy singled home Garrett Hampson with one out in the ninth inning Saturday night to give the Colorado Rockies a 4-3 walk-off victory over the visiting San Diego Padres. Fuentes opened the inning with a single, moved to third on a single by Troy Wolters and scored on a one-out single by Trevor Story. Baez allowed the one run on four hits over 2 1/3 innings.

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2020 10:52 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 10:50 IST
Murphy’s single lifts Rockies over Padres in walk-off
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pinch-hitter Daniel Murphy singled home Garrett Hampson with one out in the ninth inning Saturday night to give the Colorado Rockies a 4-3 walk-off victory over the visiting San Diego Padres. Ryan McMahon singled to open the ninth against Padres reliever Craig Stammen (3-2). Hampson then drew a walk. But Josh Fuentes bunted into a force play, Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer throwing McMahon out at third.

But Murphy followed with a line-drive single to center, scoring Hampson as the throw home from Padres center fielder Trent Grisham was up the third base line. Daniel Bard (2-2) got the win with a scoreless ninth inning.

Colorado led 3-0 as right-handed starter Antonio Senzatela shut out the Padres on seven hits and a walk with three strikeouts over seven innings. But the Padres scored three times in the top of the eighth against reliever Carlos Estevez.

Fernando Tatis Jr. drew a walk to start the rally and Manny Machado singled to extend his hitting streak to 11 straight games. Jake Cronenworth hit a two-run double to right and Wil Myers tied the game with an RBI single. The Rockies scored first in the third against Padres emergency starter Michel Baez. Fuentes opened the inning with a single, moved to third on a single by Troy Wolters and scored on a one-out single by Trevor Story.

Baez allowed the one run on four hits over 2 1/3 innings. He started when scheduled starter Adrian Morejon was placed on the injured list hours before the start of the game for an unspecified reason. The Rockies added two runs in the bottom of the seventh. Matt Kemp singled and moved to second on a McMahon single. Brendan Rodgers ran for Kemp and the runners advanced on a passed ball by Padres catcher Luis Torrens. Hampson singled home Rodgers and Raimel Tapia singled home McMahon.

Earlier Saturday, the Padres made two moves to bolster their struggling bullpen. Drew Pomeranz was activated from the injured list (shoulder soreness) and pitched a scoreless eighth Saturday night. And the Padres acquired Trevor Rosenthal from Kansas City in a trade for outfielder Edward Olivares and a player to be named later.

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Asteroid over 22 metres in diameter to pass by Earth on Sept 1: NASA

Washington US, Aug 30 ANIXinhua An asteroid with diameters between 22 and 49 metres will shoot pass Earth in a distance closer than Earth from the Moon on September 1, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration NASA. Wil...

Nick Robinson to star opposite Margaret Qualley in Netflix series 'Maid'

Love, Simon star Nick Robinson has been cast as the male lead in Netflixs upcoming dramedy series Maid, fronted by Once Upon a Time in Hollywood breakout Margaret Qualley. The project reunites Robinson and Qualley after Rashid Johnsons HBO ...

GAIL looks at petchem, renewables for growth

State-owned GAIL India Ltd is eyeing expansion in petrochemicals, specialty chemicals and renewables to supplement growth in its core business of natural gas marketing and transportation, its chairman Manoj Jain has said. The nations larges...

Katie Dippold to pen new 'Haunted Mansion' movie for Disney

Ghostbusters writer Katie Dippold has been tapped to write a new Haunted Mansion live-action movie for Disney. The forthcoming flick will be based on its 51-year-old Disneyland theme park ride, cited Variety.Moreover, it will be produced by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020