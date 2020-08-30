Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Danish teen Hojgaard beats Walters in playoff to clinch UK Championship

A seven-under-par 65 in the final round allowed the 19-year-old prospect to match Walters at 14-under par for the tournament before going on to become only the second player ever to win twice on the European Tour while still in his teens. Hojgaard's charge on the celebrated English course saw him take the clubhouse lead before Walters, who needed a birdie on the last hole to win the title, could only secure a par to force the playoff.

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 23:31 IST
Golf-Danish teen Hojgaard beats Walters in playoff to clinch UK Championship

Danish teenager Rasmus Hojgaard kept his composure to beat South Africa's Justin Walters at the second extra hole of a playoff to win the UK Championship at the Belfry on Sunday. A seven-under-par 65 in the final round allowed the 19-year-old prospect to match Walters at 14-under par for the tournament before going on to become only the second player ever to win twice on the European Tour while still in his teens.

Hojgaard's charge on the celebrated English course saw him take the clubhouse lead before Walters, who needed a birdie on the last hole to win the title, could only secure a par to force the playoff. At the first extra hole, Hojgaard missed a curling 15-foot birdie putt for the win at the par-four 18th but clinched the $1 million purse when he parred the same hole again while Walters made a bogey.

Hojgaard was the first player born in the 21st century to come through the European Tour's Qualifying School last year and won his maiden title in Mauritius. Italian Matteo Manassero was the only other two-time winner as a teenager. France's Benjamin Hebert and Germany's Martin Kaymer were third, one shot behind the top two, while Austrian Bernd Wiesberger and Scotland's Craig Howe, who both carded 65 on the final day, were tied for fifth a further shot behind.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Entertainment News Roundup: Chadwick Boseman dead at 43; Selena Gomez 'Ice Cream' song and music video release and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Slain ASI served SOG for 18 years, got two out of turn promotions

Assistant Sub-Inspector Babu Ram, who laid down his life fighting terrorists, had remained at the forefront in various counter-insurgency operations during his 18 years service in the Special Operations Group SOG of Jammu and Kashmir Police...

Sources: US stops ex Colombia warlord's deportation to Italy

The Trump administration has blocked the scheduled removal of a former Colombian paramilitary boss to Italy and now intends to deport him to his South American homeland, where hes been found responsible for hundreds of war crimes. Salvatore...

Motor racing-Team by team analysis of the Belgian Grand Prix

Team by team analysis of Sundays Belgian Formula One Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, round seven of the season listed in championship order -MERCEDES Lewis Hamilton 1, Valtteri Bottas 2 Hamilton started on pole, led every lap and took his ...

Palghar lynching case: Three cops dismissed from service

Three police personnel have been dismissed from service in connection with the Palghar mob lynching case in Maharashtra, a senior official said on Sunday. These police personnel includes assistant police inspector Anandrao Kale, who was in-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020