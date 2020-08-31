Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Danish teen Hojgaard beats Walters in playoff to clinch UK Championship

Danish teenager Rasmus Hojgaard kept his composure to beat South Africa's Justin Walters at the second extra hole of a playoff to win the UK Championship at the Belfry on Sunday. A seven-under-par 65 in the final round allowed the 19-year-old prospect to match Walters at 14-under par for the tournament before going on to become only the second player ever to win twice on the European Tour while still in his teens.

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2020 00:03 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 00:03 IST
Golf-Danish teen Hojgaard beats Walters in playoff to clinch UK Championship

Danish teenager Rasmus Hojgaard kept his composure to beat South Africa's Justin Walters at the second extra hole of a playoff to win the UK Championship at the Belfry on Sunday.

A seven-under-par 65 in the final round allowed the 19-year-old prospect to match Walters at 14-under par for the tournament before going on to become only the second player ever to win twice on the European Tour while still in his teens. Hojgaard's charge on the celebrated English course saw him take the clubhouse lead before Walters, who needed a birdie on the last hole to win the title, could only secure a par to force the playoff.

At the first extra hole, Hojgaard missed a curling 15-foot birdie putt for the win at the par-four 18th but clinched the $1 million purse when he parred the same hole again while Walters made a bogey. "I was a bit surprised that I ended up in a playoff, but it was fun out there," Hojgaard, who started the day five strokes back, said.

"It's hard to describe. It's obviously an amazing feeling to get the wins, it happened really quick. I'm kind of lost for words right now but it's an amazing feeling." Hojgaard was the first player born in the 21st century to come through the European Tour's Qualifying School last year and won his maiden title in Mauritius in December, which also came in a playoff.

The teenager has two wins in only 12 starts in his rookie season on the Tour. Italian Matteo Manassero was the only other two-time winner as a teenager. Walters, who led the field after every round, is still without a win on the European Tour and the 39-year-old has now finished runner-up four times.

France's Benjamin Hebert and Germany's Martin Kaymer were third, one shot behind the top two, while Austrian Bernd Wiesberger and Scotland's Craig Howe, who both carded 65 on the final day, were tied for fifth a further shot behind.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

SpaceX postpones launch of satellites from Starlink project due to inclement weather

The launch of next batch of satellites of SpaceXs Starlink project was postponed on Saturday due to inclement weather during pre-flight operations. According to SpaceX, the next launch could take place on Tuesday, September 1 from NASAs Ken...

United Airlines bids farewell to change fees in push for bookings

United Airlines said on Sunday it is permanently eliminating change fees on tickets for U.S. travel effective immediately, the latest effort by a U.S. airline to try to stimulate bookings hit by the coronavirus pandemic.Chicago-based United...

Dodgers set NL record for HRs in a month with Bellinger's blast

The Los Angeles Dodgers hit three home runs in the first three innings of Sundays game against the host Texas Rangers to set a National League record for homers in a month with 57. Cody Bellinger slammed the record-breaking homer with a two...

Lebanese ambassador Adib poised to be designated PM

Lebanons ambassador to Germany Mustapha Adib is poised to be designated prime minister on Monday after winning the support of major parties to form a new government facing a crippling financial crisis and the aftermath of the Beirut port ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020