On this day in 2006, Jhulan Goswami became first Indian female player to claim 10 wickets in Test match
On this day in 2006, pacer Jhulan Goswami became the first Indian female player to scalp ten wickets in a Test match.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 13:54 IST
On this day in 2006, pacer Jhulan Goswami became the first Indian female player to scalp ten wickets in a Test match. Goswami achieved the feat during India's five-wicket win over England in the second Test of the three-match series at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton in 2006.
The 37-year-old continues to remain the only woman cricketer from the country to achieve this milestone in a Test match. In the first innings, Goswami's five-wicket haul helped India to restrict England at 99 after posting 307 runs.
Anjum Chopra's 98-run knock and skipper Mithali Raj's 65 runs guided India to 300 run-mark in the first innings. India forced England to follow-on, the English skipper Charlotte Edwards smashed a century (105) while Caroline Atkins played a knock of 68-run.
England were bundled at 305 runs and posted a target of 98 runs to win. Goswami again scalped five wickets in the second innings. She returned with the figures of 5-45. India chased the total in 29.2 overs and won the match by five wickets. Raj remained unbeaten on 22 while Karu Jain played a knock of 34-run.
India claimed the two-match series after the first ended as a draw. (ANI)
