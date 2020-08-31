Left Menu
Development News Edition

On this day in 2006, Jhulan Goswami became first Indian female player to claim 10 wickets in Test match

On this day in 2006, pacer Jhulan Goswami became the first Indian female player to scalp ten wickets in a Test match.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 13:54 IST
On this day in 2006, Jhulan Goswami became first Indian female player to claim 10 wickets in Test match
Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami. (Photo/ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

On this day in 2006, pacer Jhulan Goswami became the first Indian female player to scalp ten wickets in a Test match. Goswami achieved the feat during India's five-wicket win over England in the second Test of the three-match series at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton in 2006.

The 37-year-old continues to remain the only woman cricketer from the country to achieve this milestone in a Test match. In the first innings, Goswami's five-wicket haul helped India to restrict England at 99 after posting 307 runs.

Anjum Chopra's 98-run knock and skipper Mithali Raj's 65 runs guided India to 300 run-mark in the first innings. India forced England to follow-on, the English skipper Charlotte Edwards smashed a century (105) while Caroline Atkins played a knock of 68-run.

England were bundled at 305 runs and posted a target of 98 runs to win. Goswami again scalped five wickets in the second innings. She returned with the figures of 5-45. India chased the total in 29.2 overs and won the match by five wickets. Raj remained unbeaten on 22 while Karu Jain played a knock of 34-run.

India claimed the two-match series after the first ended as a draw. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Ban on international passenger flights extended till Sept 30

The Central government on Monday extended the ban on international commercial passenger flights to and from India till September 30, barring exceptions mentioned by the government. In partial modification dated June 26, 2020, the competent ...

EIB supports UniCredit Bank Austria to develop wind farms

With this fresh start after the coronavirus crisis, we now have a unique opportunity to join forces and drive the Austrian economys transition to a sustainable, climate-friendly system, said Susanne Wendler, board member of UniCredit Bank A...

Russia expels three Slovak diplomats in tit-for-tat move

Russia said on Monday it had decided to expel three Slovak diplomats in a tit-for-tat move after three staff at the Russian embassy in Bratislava were expelled this month, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.Slovakia said this month...

Lebanon's leaders agree on new prime minister before Macron visit

Lebanons ambassador to Germany Mustapha Adib is set to be designated prime minister on Monday ahead of a visit to Beirut by the French president who will press for long-delayed reforms to steer the Middle East nation out of its deep crisis....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020