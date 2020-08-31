Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL: Hazlewood "concerned" with CSK's COVID-19 outbreak

The IPL, which is beginning in the UAE on September 19, has reported 13 COVID-19 positive cases from the CSK contingent, including two players. "We have a group WhatsApp with all the information that comes through, it's obviously a little bit of a concern," Hazlewood, who is here for national duty, told reporters.

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 31-08-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 17:14 IST
IPL: Hazlewood "concerned" with CSK's COVID-19 outbreak

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood on Monday admitted that he is "concerned" about the COVID-19 outbreak in his IPL side Chennai Super Kings, but said he is currently focussing on the limited overs tour of England. The IPL, which is beginning in the UAE on September 19, has reported 13 COVID-19 positive cases from the CSK contingent, including two players.

"We have a group WhatsApp with all the information that comes through, it's obviously a little bit of a concern," Hazlewood, who is here for national duty, told reporters. Those who have tested positive have been isolated in a separate hotel.

According to the BCCI's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), all those who test positive are mandated to go through an additional 14-day quarantine. They can enter the bio-secure bubble only after returning negative in tests to be conducted after the extended isolation. "Ideally you'd have no cases, they are in quarantine now and I think that finishes up in next few days. All my focus is on this tour at the moment and when the IPL comes closer we'll think about that," Hazlewood said.

Hazlewood is part of the Australian squad that has travelled to England for the white-ball tour. The two sides will play three T20Is in Southampton and as many ODIs in Manchester between September 4-16. The 29-year-old, who along with the likes of David Warner, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch is scheduled to travel to the UAE after the tour of England, said there will be discussions with the Cricket Australia (CA) if the number of positive cases in the IPL increases.

"We haven't spoken too much about it yet, it's a few weeks away until we get there. I assume those things will come up if cases are still happening closer to the date, then we'll touch base with Cricket Australia (CA) and have a chat." CA has been extra cautious in it's approach to counter the COVID-19 pandemic. The board has restricted its players from using sweat from the head, face and neck to shine the ball during the tour of England to reduce the risk of transmission of the virus..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwe tobacco sales down 23.5% after poor rains

Sales of Zimbabwes tobacco, the second largest foreign currency earner, fell 23.52 to 178.7 million kilograms this year, official data showed on Monday, after production was affected by lower rainfall. The tobacco auction season, which ende...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Explainer How common cold viruses are being used in vaccines from Russia, ChinaThe modified common cold viruses behind high-profile COVID-19 vaccine candidates from Chinas CanSino Biolog...

South Africans encouraged to travel locally as tourism sector reopens

South Africans are encouraged to travel locally as the tourism sector attempts to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.We had envisaged that domestic tourism will be the first pillar upon which the tourism recovery will kick-st...

NCW writes to Meghalaya govt over death of 877 newborns, 61 pregnant women in 4 months

The National Commission for Women NCW has written to the Meghalaya Chief Secretary over the death of 877 newborns and 61 pregnant women in the state in the last four months. Since April, at least 61 pregnant women and 877 newborn babies hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020