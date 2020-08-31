Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kohli leads sporting fraternity in condoling Pranab Mukerjee's death

The Indian sporting fraternity, led by cricket team captain Virat Kohli, on Monday condoled the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee, saying the nation has lost a great leader who was loved by all. May his soul rest in peace," Kumble tweeted. Rahane added: "Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 19:52 IST
Kohli leads sporting fraternity in condoling Pranab Mukerjee's death
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Indian sporting fraternity, led by cricket team captain Virat Kohli, on Monday, condoled the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee, saying the nation has lost a great leader who was loved by all. Mukherjee, who served as the 13th president of India from 2012 to 2017, died on Monday in an army hospital here, following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments. He was 84 and is survived by two sons and a daughter.

The long-time Congress leader and seven-time parliamentarian had tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of his admission and was being treated for a lung infection. He had suffered a septic shock on Sunday due to it. Doctors said he died of a cardiac arrest at 4.30 pm. "The nation has lost a brilliant leader. Saddened to hear about the passing of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. My sincere condolences to his family," Kohli tweeted.

Former India opener-turned BJP Member of Parliament Gautam Gambhir said Mukherjee was a stalwart of Indian politics who was loved by all and sundry. "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He belonged to the league of leaders respected & loved across the spectrum. May god give strength to his family & loves ones. The nation will remember his immense contributions forever!" Gambhir said.

India spin legend Anil Kumble and current Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane also paid their respects to departed soul. "Heartfelt condolences on the passing of Shri. Pranab Mukherjee. May his soul rest in peace," Kumble tweeted.

Rahane added: "Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace." Former India opener Virender Sehwag and current national team pacer Ishant Sharma also followed their colleagues. "My heartfelt condolences on the passing away of Shri #PranabMukherjee. Om Shanti," Sehwag tweeted.

Ishant added: "Deeply saddened by the demise of our former President, Shri #PranabMukherjee! He was a great leader and served our country in many ways! Condolences to friends and family! Rest in Peace." Not just cricketers, Olympic medallist shuttler Saina Nehwal and wrestler Sushil Kumar also took to social media to pay homage to the departed leader. "Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of Former President & Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee," Saina wrote. "Deeply saddened at the demise of Former President of India, Bharat Ratna Shri. Pranab Mukherjee My deepest condolences to his family. India has lost a great leader today," Sushil added.

Woman wrestler Geeta Phogat wrote: "Deeply saddened by the demise of our Former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. Heartfelt deepest condolences to the friends & a family. May his soul rest in peace."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Tripura CM, former CM mourns Pranab Mukherjee's death

Tripura Chief Minister, Biplab Kumar Deb and former chief minister Samir Ranjan Burman mourned the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee. In his tweet Deb said, Mukherjee had served the nation with utmost dedication and was a true lead...

Senior Cong MLA raises questions about COVID death figures in Bengaluru

Senior Congress legislator H K Patil on Monday claimed there was 32 per cent increase in the overall deaths in the city in the first six months of this year compared to the corresponding period last year and sought to know if the government...

Parliament's monsoon session from Sept 14-Oct 1: Notifications

Parliaments monsoon session will begin from September 14 and continue till October 1, notifications issued on Monday said. The notification issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat said President Ram Nath Kovind has called the lower house to mee...

Telangana Governor,CM, party leaders condole Mukherjee's death

Eds updating with condolences by Telangana Governor and BJP, Congress leaders Hyderabad, Aug 31 PTITelangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan andChief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday expressed their condolences over the demi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020