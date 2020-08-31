Sachin Tendulkar mourns demise of Pranab Mukherjee

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Monday mourned the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee and said that the late leader served the country "passionately" for several decades. "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He served India passionately for several decades. My condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace," Tendulkar tweeted.

Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for removal of a clot in his brain. He was 84. Earlier, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli had expressed grief over the passing of Pranab Mukherjee and said that the 'nation has lost a brilliant leader'.

"The nation has lost a brilliant leader. Saddened to hear about the passing of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. My sincere condolences to his family," Kohli had tweeted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also paid his tributes to the former president and said the late leader left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of the country and was a scholar par excellence, a towering statesman who was admired across the political spectrum.

"India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society," the Prime Minister had said. (ANI)