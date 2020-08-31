HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day one

Highlights of the first day at the U.S. Open on Monday (times ET; GMT-4). The Grand Slam, the second this year after Wimbledon was cancelled and the French Open was postponed, is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic: 1245 FORMER CHAMPION KERBER THROUGH IN STRAIGHT SETS

Germany's 17th seed and 2016 U.S. Open champion Angelique Kerber moved into the second round with a 6-4 6-4 win over Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Kerber, who was knocked out in the first round last year, converted all five break points in the match but she was tested in the second set when Tomljanovic saved a match point and came back from 2-5 down before the German served out the match.

1213 VONDROUSOVA FIRST TO ADVANCE TO SECOND ROUND The Czech Republic's 12th seed Marketa Vondrousova became the first player to win a match at the U.S. Open this year after she beat Greet Minnen 6-1 6-4.

Vondrousova, 21, broke her Belgian opponent four times and fired 16 winners to wrap up the match in just 63 minutes to advance to the second round. 1110 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began at Flushing Meadows with the temperature hovering around 22 degrees Celsius (71.6°F) and rain forecast for the evening. READ MORE

(Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond and Pritha Sarkar)