Report: Cubs acquire OF Maybin from Tigers
The Chicago Cubs acquired veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin from the Detroit Tigers prior to Monday's trading deadline, according to reports. Maybin has played with the Tigers three different times (2007, 2016, 2020). The Cubs owe players to be named to both clubs and will also send cash to the Diamondbacks.Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 02:34 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 02:34 IST
The Chicago Cubs acquired veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin from the Detroit Tigers prior to Monday's trading deadline, according to reports. Maybin was batting .244 with one homer and two RBIs in 14 games in his first season with Detroit.
The 33-year-old Maybin has a .256 career average with 72 homers, 349 RBIs and 183 stolen bases in 1,135 games over 14 seasons. He is typically sought by clubs because of his speed and defensive prowess. Maybin has played with the Tigers three different times (2007, 2016, 2020). He also has played for the Marlins (2008-10, 2018), San Diego Padres (2011-14), Atlanta Braves (2015), Los Angeles Angels (2017), Houston Astros (2017), Seattle Mariners (2018) and New York Yankees (2019).
Chicago also also picked up left-handed relievers Josh Osich (1-1, 5.74 ERA in 2020) and Andrew Chafin (1-1, 8.10) in deals with the Boston Red Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks, respectively. The Cubs owe players to be named to both clubs and will also send cash to the Diamondbacks. --Field Level Media
ALSO READ
MSD's Magnetic Pull: Dhoni has retired, so have I, says his Pakistan-born fan 'Chacha Chicago'
MSD's Magnetic Pull: Dhoni has retired, so have I, says his Pakistan-born fan 'Chacha Chicago'
People News Roundup: Two charged with 2002 NY murder and Independent counsel faults Chicago prosecutor's dismissal
People News Roundup: Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of 2013 rape in lawsuit filed by unnamed woman; Independent counsel faults Chicago prosecutor's dismissal of Jussie Smollett case and more
Police: Man killed at Chicago eatery was targeted by gunman