CFI to host first-ever Cycling Summit in 2021

The Cycling Federation of India (CFI) on Tuesday said that it will host the first-ever "Cycling Summit" in 2021 across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru

The CFI has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a new-age marketing exploration firm, Contarctica for the summit. The Cycling Summit 2021 will open with a cycle ride from the heart of the city to the event venue followed by a series of "especially curated workshops, masterclasses and open interactions with eminent athletes"

"The outbreak of COVID-19 may have jolted the world, but it has also made people understand the importance of fitness. "We have witnessed an unprecedent growth in cycle sales amongst first time riders. We wish to encourage this trend and cultivate the love for cycling in people from all age groups. The Cycling Summit is a step in that direction," said CFI chairman Onkar Singh, who is also the secretary general of Asian Cycling Confederation.