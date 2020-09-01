Left Menu
Development News Edition

CFI to host first-ever Cycling Summit in 2021

The Cycling Federation of India (CFI) on Tuesday said that it will host the first-ever "Cycling Summit" in 2021 across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru The CFI has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a new-age marketing exploration firm, Contarctica for the summit.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 17:12 IST
CFI to host first-ever Cycling Summit in 2021

The Cycling Federation of India (CFI) on Tuesday said that it will host the first-ever "Cycling Summit" in 2021 across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru

The CFI has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a new-age marketing exploration firm, Contarctica for the summit. The Cycling Summit 2021 will open with a cycle ride from the heart of the city to the event venue followed by a series of "especially curated workshops, masterclasses and open interactions with eminent athletes"

"The outbreak of COVID-19 may have jolted the world, but it has also made people understand the importance of fitness. "We have witnessed an unprecedent growth in cycle sales amongst first time riders. We wish to encourage this trend and cultivate the love for cycling in people from all age groups. The Cycling Summit is a step in that direction," said CFI chairman Onkar Singh, who is also the secretary general of Asian Cycling Confederation.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Three held with 19 kg elephant tusks in Odisha's Keonjhar

Three persons were arrested with over 19 kg elephant tusks here in Keonjhar on Monday, a forest official said. After receiving information about the trading of elephant tusks yesterday, the forest formed five teams to investigate the matter...

Children in Wuhan return to school

Children returned to school Tuesday in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the original epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic that underwent months of lockdown but which has not seen new cases of local transmission for weeks. State media rep...

Nepal's coronavirus cases cross 40,000-mark

Nepals coronavirus tally crossed 40,000 on Tuesday with 1,069 new COVID-19 cases recorded across the country, a senior health official has said. The country has recorded 11 coronavirus-linked deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to ...

Privatisation-bound BPCL sees 2 key positions fall vacant

Privatisation-bound Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd BPCL on Tuesday saw two key board positions, including that of chairman and managing director, falling vacant after the government decided to let the new owner of the company fill in the posts. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020