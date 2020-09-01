CSK team members have tested negative for COVID-19: Source

All Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team members have tested negative for coronavirus in the recent test, a source within the franchise said. "All CSK team members who tested positive have now tested negative," the source told ANI.

The source said tests will be done before training as well, adding that the health and safety of players are of paramount importance and they are taking all precautions as per the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) SOP. Earlier on Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that 13 personnel including two players had tested positive for COVID-19.

However, the board did not specify as to which team had how many confirmed cases. The identity of the players and staff was also not revealed. "13 personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team," the BCCI had said in an official release.