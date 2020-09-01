Left Menu
Soccer-Arsenal sign defender Gabriel from Lille

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported Arsenal paid around 27 million pounds ($36.29 million) for the 22-year-old. Gabriel made 34 appearances in all competitions for Lille last season as they finished fourth in Ligue 1.

01-09-2020
Soccer-Arsenal sign defender Gabriel from Lille

Arsenal have signed Brazilian centre back Gabriel Magalhaes from French side Lille on a long-term contract, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported Arsenal paid around 27 million pounds ($36.29 million) for the 22-year-old.

Gabriel made 34 appearances in all competitions for Lille last season as they finished fourth in Ligue 1. He also had loan spells at French club Troyes and Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb during his three-year stay at Lille. "He has many qualities which will make us stronger as a defensive unit and as a team," manager Mikel Arteta said in a statement https://www.arsenal.com/news/gabriel-gunner-defender-joins-arsenal.

"He has proved with Lille that he is a defender with many outstanding attributes and we are looking forward to watching him grow as an Arsenal player." ($1 = 0.7439 pounds)

