Jets LB Onwuasor (knee) out 4-5 weeks

New York Jets linebacker Patrick Onwuasor will miss at least four-to-five weeks with a knee injury, coach Adam Gase said Tuesday. Onwuasor sustained the injury during practice on Aug. 22 while chasing down tight end Ross Travis. Onwuasor left the field under his own power.

The Jets signed the former Baltimore Raven to a one-year deal in March. Onwuasor, 28, recorded 64 tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble in 14 games (six starts) last season.

Undrafted in 2016, he had 234 tackles, 9.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and one interception in 57 games (32 starts) with the Ravens.