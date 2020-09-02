Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gary Stead signs on for 3 more years as New Zealand coach

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead has been granted a three-year contract extension which will allow him to steer the Black Caps through the 2023 Cricket World Cup. The board of New Zealand Cricket on Wednesday approved the extension which also takes in the T20 World Cups in India next year and in Australia in 2022. Stead was appointed on a two year-deal when he took over from Mike Hesson, who stepped down after six years in 2018.

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 02-09-2020 09:19 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 09:19 IST
Gary Stead signs on for 3 more years as New Zealand coach

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead has been granted a three-year contract extension which will allow him to steer the Black Caps through the 2023 Cricket World Cup. The board of New Zealand Cricket on Wednesday approved the extension which also takes in the T20 World Cups in India next year and in Australia in 2022.

Stead was appointed on a two year-deal when he took over from Mike Hesson, who stepped down after six years in 2018. He guided New Zealand to the 2019 World Cup final, which was tied after the regulation overs and a Super Over before England was declared champion on a boundary countback.

In a statement Wednesday, Stead said he is "appreciative of the backing I have enjoyed from the players, the support staff and NZ Cricket and I hope I can repay that confidence." "I think this group of players is growing as a team. There is an exciting schedule ahead of us and I know everyone is feeling very optimistic about our chances in all three formats." The New Zealand team hasn't played a match in almost six months because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its future schedule is uncertain. New Zealand Cricket is close to confirming a schedule which would see the Blacks Caps play 37 days of international cricket at home next summer. That would include two tests and three T20s against the West Indies, the same against Pakistan, five T20s against Australia and three T20s and three ODIs again Bangladesh.

All four nations have agreed to tour, and the West Indies are due to arrive in late November. However, those series remain contingent on the course of the coronavirus pandemic..

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Ola launches Selfie Authentication technology to ensure drivers wearing masks

Ola, one of the worlds largest rideshare platforms, has launched Selfie Authentication technology to ensure its drivers are wearing masks as part of new safety measures to protect both drivers and riders.This comes Ola drivers around the co...

PM Modi likely to address virtual UN General Assembly on Sept 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the UN General Assembly on September 26, according to a provisional list of speakers issued by the world body for the high-level meeting. For the first time in the UNs 75-year history, the...

Rajnath Singh not scheduled to meet Chinese counterpart at SCO Defence Ministers meeting

No meeting with Chinese counterpart in Defence Minister Rajnath Singhs schedule in Shanghai Cooperation Organization SCO meeting, said sources. Singh is leaving for Moscow, Russia on Wednesday to attend SCO Defence Ministers meeting, said s...

IPL 2020: There's little bit of apprehension, says Williamson amid COVID fear

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has said that the outbreak of COVID cases within Indian Premier League IPL franchises has raised some apprehension about the tournament. He has said that this outbreak will force everyone to be vigilant a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020