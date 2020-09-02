Left Menu
Development News Edition

Messi still in Barca WhatsApp group: Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has revealed that striker Lionel Messi is still in the club's WhatsApp group chat despite recently asking to leave Camp Nou.

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 02-09-2020 10:20 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 10:20 IST
Messi still in Barca WhatsApp group: Frenkie de Jong
Argetine striker Lionel Messi . Image Credit: ANI

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has revealed that striker Lionel Messi is still in the club's WhatsApp group chat despite recently asking to leave Camp Nou. Messi has already expressed his desire to leave Barcelona and English club Manchester City is viewed as one of the top prospects for Messi.

"I hope that Messi is still there when I get back, but that is not something that is up to me. He's still in the group chat," Fox Sports quoted de Jong as saying. "I'm not anyone to talk about it with him, I'm sure he has many people around him doing that these days," the midfielder added.

Earlier, the organisers of La Liga had sided with Barcelona as they said that Messi's contract with the club is still valid. The organisers also clarified that if other clubs are interested in availing the footballer's services, then they must pay 700 million euros as the release clause amount in full. This clarification from La Liga came as Messi sought to make his way out from Barcelona.

"The contract is currently in force and has a "termination clause" applicable to the event that Lionel Messi decides to urge the early unilateral termination of the contract, carried out in accordance with article 16 of Royal Decree 1006/1985, of June 26, by which regulates the special employment relationship of professional athletes," La Liga said in an official statement. "In compliance with the applicable regulations, and following the corresponding procedure in these cases, La Liga will not carry out the prior visa process for the player to be removed from the federation if they have not previously paid the amount of said clause," it added.

On Sunday, Messi did not show up for Barcelona's pre-season medical tests as he continued to find his way out of the club. On August 25, Messi had shocked Barcelona by asking the club to let him leave. Messi had asked Barcelona to activate a clause in his contract which will allow him to leave for free.

His contract with Barcelona is currently up to 2021. Manchester City, Inter Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain are the few clubs that have shown an interest in Messi. Messi has spent his entire career with Barcelona and has managed to win Ballon d'Or six times.

Barcelona was handed an 8-2 drubbing by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final, and since then, the club has been facing a crisis. Head coach Quique Setien and technical manager Eric Abidal have already departed and Ronald Koeman was appointed the new coach of Barcelona. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Iron out differences, be on same page: Paine to CA and Channel Seven

Test skipper Tim Paine on Wednesday urged Cricket Australia and broadcaster Channel Seven to iron out their differences and get on the same page to take the sport forward in the country. Last week, Channel Seven had threatened to terminate ...

UK house prices leap to new high in August - Nationwide

British house prices surged in August to hit an all-time high, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday, adding to signs of a sharp rebound in the countrys housing market after the coronavirus lockdown. Prices jumped by 2.0 from July, t...

IAF image is dented as movie 'Gunjan Saxena -The Kargil Girl' shows that force is gender biased: Centre to HC.

IAF image is dented as movie Gunjan Saxena -The Kargil Girl shows that force is gender biased Centre to HC....

US agents seize record USD 27 mn cash on ship bound for USVI

Federal authorities have announced that they seized USD 27 million in undeclared cash aboard a ship bound for the US Virgin Islands, the largest such seizure ever in the regionUS Customs and Border Protection on Tuesday said a dog inspectin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020