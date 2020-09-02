Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-UFC says signs deal to prepare Chinese Olympians

China is expected to send a team of more than 400 athletes to the postponed Tokyo Olympics, now scheduled for next year, and will host the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. "Enhancing physical training and making up for the weakness in physical strength is the foundation of preparation for the Olympics," UFC quoted the COC office of preparation as saying.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 02-09-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 13:30 IST
Olympics-UFC says signs deal to prepare Chinese Olympians
Representative image

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) said on Wednesday it had signed a multi-year deal to prepare China's athletes for the next two Olympics at its "Performance Institute" in Shanghai. The Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts organisation, which opened the vast $13 million facility last year, said it would act as "Official High Performance Advisor" to the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC).

"UFC will provide a variety of high performance physical and rehabilitation services to Chinese athletes, with a focus on strength and conditioning, sports science, physical therapy and nutrition," UFC said a statement. China is expected to send a team of more than 400 athletes to the postponed Tokyo Olympics, now scheduled for next year, and will host the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

"Enhancing physical training and making up for the weakness in physical strength is the foundation of preparation for the Olympics," UFC quoted the COC office of preparation as saying. "We are delighted to work with the UFC and send elite athletes to the UFC Performance Institute Shanghai to take part in physical and recovery training."

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Calcutta High Court to increase judicial activities from Sep 8

The Calcutta High Court has decided to increase judicial activities from September 8 and has also directed the district courts to take appropriate measures to take up more pending cases, Registrar General Rai Chattopadhyay said here on Wedn...

APM Terminals Pipavav board approves Rs 700 crore expansion plan

APM Terminals Pipavav on Wednesday said its board has approved a Rs 700 crore expansion plan. The amount will be used for upgrading existing facilities for handling bigger ships and increasing the container capacity to 1.6 million twenty-fo...

iPhone 11 tops list of 10 most shipped smartphones in H1 2020: Report

Apple shipped 37.7 million units of iPhone 11 in the first half of 2020, making it the worlds most-shipped smartphone and the single most popular smartphone model of this year, says a new report by global research company OmdiaThe report at...

Edu Brain Overseas Announce Virtual International Internships 2021

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Edu Brain Group has introduced its International Internships 2021 program where Students can remotely complete their international internship. With the COVID-19 pandemic ramping up, students have faced lots...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020