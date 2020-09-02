Maha: Former Ranji player Shekhar Gawli dies
The body will be handed over to the family members after postmortem," an official from Igatpuri police station told PTI. Gawli was earlier the assistant coach of the Maharashtra cricket team and was currently the fitness trainer of the U23 team.PTI | Nashik | Updated: 02-09-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 14:56 IST
Former Maharashtra Ranji player Shekhar Gawli died after falling in a 250-feet-deep gorge in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Wednesday. Gawli, 45, who played two first class matches for Maharashtra, went for trekking in the Western Ghat mountains of Igatpuri hill station in Nashik along with some of his friends on Tuesday evening.
He fell into the gorge after allegedly losing his balance, the police said. "His body was found at around 10 am on Wednesday. The body will be handed over to the family members after postmortem," an official from Igatpuri police station told PTI.
Gawli was earlier the assistant coach of the Maharashtra cricket team and was currently the fitness trainer of the U23 team. He was a right hand batsman and a leg-spinner.
