Chargers S James out for 2020 after knee surgery

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James underwent successful surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee and will be placed on the injured reserve list. "James is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of the 2021 season," the team announced on social media Tuesday. James, 24, sustained the injury in practice on Sunday and surgery was performed Monday.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-09-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 21:27 IST
James, 24, sustained the injury in practice on Sunday and surgery was performed Monday.

James, 24, sustained the injury in practice on Sunday and surgery was performed Monday. A first-round pick (17th overall) in 2018, James was a first-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowl selection as a rookie after registering 105 tackles, 13 passes defensed, 3.5 sacks and three interceptions in 16 starts.

He missed most of last season due to a broken right foot, returning for the final five games but registering no sacks and no interceptions.

