Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ravens' Harbaugh makes opinion known: 'Free the Big Ten'

Jim Harbaugh is the head coach at Michigan. The Big Ten announced on Aug. 11 that it was delaying the start of the fall sports season -- including football -- until the spring because of the risks presented by the coronavirus pandemic. Let's get Michigan and Ohio State and all those great teams playing some football out there.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-09-2020 00:59 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 00:51 IST
Ravens' Harbaugh makes opinion known: 'Free the Big Ten'
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh has his little brother's back. Harbaugh closed his news conference via Zoom on Wednesday expressing support for the Big Ten to play football this fall. Jim Harbaugh is the head coach at Michigan.

The Big Ten announced on Aug. 11 that it was delaying the start of the fall sports season -- including football -- until the spring because of the risks presented by the coronavirus pandemic. "Free the Big Ten. Let's go," John Harbaugh said. "Let's go play some football. Let's get Michigan and Ohio State and all those great teams playing some football out there. Michigan had zero positive tests in August, they're doing a great job with protocols and those guys want to play. For anybody who wants to opt out, they can. They can.

"Their families should have that choice just like the gave the players and the families that choice. Most of them decided to play as a family. I think the Big Ten players should have that choice. I'm on record, there you go, you got it. Free the Big Ten." Jim Harbaugh issued a plea to the conference to not postpone the season before the decision became official, citing the success of the Wolverines players taking part in the protocols.

"I'm not advocating for football this fall because of my passion or our players desire to play but because of the facts accumulated over the last eight weeks since our players returned to campus on June 13," Harbaugh wrote in a lengthy statement issued on Aug. 10, citing the lack of virus spread among his team. "It is proven that the conduct, discipline and structure within our program have led to these stellar results. We respect the challenge that the virus has presented, however we will not cower from it."

And he pointed to Michigan's model as proof players can avoid contracting the virus. "We have developed a great prototype for how we can make this work and provide the opportunity for players to play," he wrote. "If you are transparent and follow the rules, this is how it can be done."

Reports emerged Friday that the Big Ten could start around Thanksgiving instead of in the spring, as has been planned. President Donald Trump stepped into the fray on Tuesday and touted a phone call with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, continuing his effort to get the conference to return to the field this season.

"Had a very productive conversation with Kevin Warren, Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, about immediately starting up Big Ten football," Trump said in a tweet. "Would be good (great!) for everyone - Players, Fans, Country. On the one yard line!"

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Nokia launches professional level end-to-end 5G certification program

Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Fans will return to PGA Tour events when it's safe, says Monahan

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said on Wednesday the road to this weeks final event of a season interrupted by the COVID-19 outbreak has been a long one and that it may still be some time before fans are allowed back at tournaments. The ...

People receive domicile certificates in J-K's Akhnoor, say it will secure better future for their children

The process of issuing domicile certificates to eligible people is being conducted smoothly in Jourian area of Jammus Akhnoor. People are receiving certificates within 3 to 5 days and are happy that the future of their children are secured ...

Turkey at second peak of coronavirus outbreak, health minister says

Turkey is experiencing the second peak of its novel coronavirus outbreak, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday, while the government announced new restrictions on weddings and other social gatherings as daily cases and deaths ri...

Assam rifles uncover illegal liquor bottling plant in Nagaland

The Assam Rifles on Wednesday uncovered an illegal liquor bottling plant at Dimapur and seized several contraband items, a senior official said. As part of the ongoing crackdown to prevent illegal activities in Nagaland, security forces sei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020