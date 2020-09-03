Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rockies break out in the seventh, down Giants

Yastrzemski had an RBI single in the third and Robertson drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth against reliever Chi Chi Gonzalez to put San Francisco ahead 6-1. Colorado got a run back in the fifth on Story's RBI double and added two more in the sixth when Hilliard singled home Pillar and Fuentes hit a sacrifice fly to center to make it 6-4.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 04:38 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 04:38 IST
Rockies break out in the seventh, down Giants

Sam Hilliard homered in a five-run seventh inning, Garrett Hampson also went deep, and the Colorado Rockies rallied to beat the San Francisco Giants 9-6 in Denver on Wednesday. Trevor Story had three hits and Hilliard, Hampson, Kevin Pillar and Josh Fuentes had two hits each for Colorado.

Reliever Mychal Givens (1-1) pitched an inning in his Rockies debut and Daniel Bard earned his fourth save with a scoreless ninth. Mike Yastrzemski homered among his three hits and Evan Longoria, Alex Dickerson, Daniel Robertson and Wilmer Flores had two hits apiece for San Francisco.

The Rockies were facing another home loss before coming up with a big rally in the seventh inning against the San Francisco bullpen. Story started the rally with a walk off Sam Coonrod (0-1) and moved to third on Nolan Arenado's single off the wall in right. Charlie Blackmon's double drove in a run and, after Tyler Rogers relieved Coonrod, Pillar's two-run triple put Colorado ahead 7-6.

Hampson lined out for the first out and Hilliard followed with a homer just over the fence in left to put the Rockies up 9-6. It was his fifth of the season. For the second straight game the Giants scored multiple runs in the first inning. Yastrzemski homered with one out -- his eighth of the season -- and Dickerson, Bart and Robertson had consecutive two-out RBI singles against starter Kyle Freeland.

Freeland gave up four runs on eight hits in two innings. Hampson led off the bottom of the second with his fifth homer of the season off of starter Logan Webb. Yastrzemski had an RBI single in the third and Robertson drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth against reliever Chi Chi Gonzalez to put San Francisco ahead 6-1.

Colorado got a run back in the fifth on Story's RBI double and added two more in the sixth when Hilliard singled home Pillar and Fuentes hit a sacrifice fly to center to make it 6-4. Webb left following Hampson's single after allowing four runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

Nokia launches professional level end-to-end 5G certification program

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Nuggets' climb only gets tougher vs. Clippers

After climbing a mountain in the first round of the NBA Western Conference playoffs, the Denver Nuggets know an even bigger peak awaits against the Los Angeles Clippers during Round 2. They have terrific defenders, Kawhi Leonard, Paul Georg...

First trans, non-binary characters to debut on 'Star Trek' franchise

By Oscar Lopez Sept 2 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The science fiction franchise Star Trek is introducing its first transgender and non-binary characters, with both roles set to debut in its U.S. television series next month, producers said...

Cubs place LHP Quintana (lat) back on IL

Finally recovered from a hand injury, the Chicago Cubs placed left-hander Jose Quintana back on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with left lat inflammation. Quintana did not make his 2020 debut until Aug. 25 after having surgery to repair ...

Mexican court to hear youths' climate change case against government

A Mexican court will later this week hear a case brought on by 15 young people demanding the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador set out clear policies on climate change, documents show. Lopez Obrador is under increased pres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020