Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Tennis-The masks of Naomi Osaka at the U.S. Open

No criminal charges have been filed against any of the three. ROUND TWO - ELIJAH MCCLAIN McClain, 23, died after a violent encounter with police officers in with Aurora, Colorado in August last year. His family filed a lawsuit against the city and its police last month, alleging murder and routine use of excessive force against Black people.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 06:26 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 06:26 IST
FACTBOX-Tennis-The masks of Naomi Osaka at the U.S. Open

Former champion Naomi Osaka is wearing a different facemask for each of her matches at the U.S. Open this year. They each carry the name of a Black American and aim to highlight racial injustice in the United States to a wider audience: ROUND ONE - BREONNA TAYLOR

Taylor, 26, was shot dead by police in her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky on March 13. One police officer involved was fired by the city's police department in June. Two other officers have been placed on administrative reassignment. No criminal charges have been filed against any of the three.

ROUND TWO - ELIJAH MCCLAIN McClain, 23, died after a violent encounter with police officers in with Aurora, Colorado in August last year.

His family filed a lawsuit against the city and its police last month, alleging murder and routine use of excessive force against Black people. (Compiled by Hardik Vyas; Editing by Sam Holmes)

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

Nokia launches professional level end-to-end 5G certification program

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Actor Dwayne Johnson says he and family have recovered from COVID-19

Pro-wrestler turned Hollywood actor Dwayne The Rock Johnson said in a video message posted on social media on Wednesday that he, his wife and their two young children tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks but that they all have recov...

S.Korea plans to create $17 bln fund for 'New Deal' economic initiatives

South Koreas finance ministry said on Thursday the government plans to create a 20 trillion won 16.8 billion fund over the next five years for President Moon Jae-ins New Deal program.The fund, aimed at financing economic initiatives that in...

U.S. attorney general calls mail-in voting 'playing with fire'; experts say fraud rare

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Wednesday that mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 election could be vulnerable to fraud, echoing an argument President Donald Trump has made to denounce the use of voting by mail.People trying to chang...

Soccer-Kalou makes debut but Botafogo draw blanks

Salomon Kalou made his debut for Botafogo on Wednesday but the presence of the Ivory Coast forward could not help the home side score goals as the match against Coritiba ended 0-0 in Rio de Janeiro. The former Chelsea winger was alongside J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020