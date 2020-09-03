Aston Villa sign midfielder Matty Cash from Nottingham Forest
Ahead of the Premier League 2020-21 season, Aston Villa have signed Matty Cash from Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee.ANI | Birmingham | Updated: 03-09-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 15:18 IST
Ahead of the Premier League 2020-21 season, Aston Villa have signed Matty Cash from Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee. The 23-year-old made over 120 league appearances for Forest initially as a right-sided attacker and more recently as a right-back.
He enjoyed an outstanding 2019/20 season, winning Forest's Player of the Year Award. Cash scored eight times in 41 appearances last season as Forest just failed to make the Championship play-offs. Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith said: "We are delighted to welcome Matty to Villa and believe we have secured one of England's brightest young prospects."
"He has an excellent playing record for a young player and we believe he will settle in easily and continue his rapid development into a top full-back," he added. The 2020-21 season of the Premier League will commence from September 12 with Arsenal taking on Fulham at Craven Cottage in London. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nottingham Forest
- Premier League
- Aston Villa
- Dean Smith
- Arsenal
- Fulham
- London
ALSO READ
Soccer-Man Utd, Man City exempt from first weekend of Premier League - Times
Cricket Team St Lucia Zouks unveils official new jersey and website ahead of the 8th Caribbean Premier League (CPL)
INDIBET partners with St Lucia Zouks as their main sponsor for Caribbean Premier League 2020
Cricket Team St Lucia Zouks Unveils Official New Jersey and Website ahead of the 8th Caribbean Premier League (CPL)
Premier League: Liverpool to kickstart 2020-21 season against Leeds United