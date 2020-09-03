Aston Villa sign midfielder Matty Cash from Nottingham Forest

Left Menu
Ahead of the Premier League 2020-21 season, Aston Villa have signed Matty Cash from Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee.

ANI | Birmingham | Updated: 03-09-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 15:18 IST
Midfielder Matty Cash (Photo/Aston Villa Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Premier League 2020-21 season, Aston Villa have signed Matty Cash from Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee. The 23-year-old made over 120 league appearances for Forest initially as a right-sided attacker and more recently as a right-back.

He enjoyed an outstanding 2019/20 season, winning Forest's Player of the Year Award. Cash scored eight times in 41 appearances last season as Forest just failed to make the Championship play-offs. Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith said: "We are delighted to welcome Matty to Villa and believe we have secured one of England's brightest young prospects."

"He has an excellent playing record for a young player and we believe he will settle in easily and continue his rapid development into a top full-back," he added. The 2020-21 season of the Premier League will commence from September 12 with Arsenal taking on Fulham at Craven Cottage in London. (ANI)

