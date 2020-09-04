Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reds look to start playoff push with DH in Pittsburgh

With their record, the Pirates don't have a lot of cause to join the Reds in realistically aiming for a playoff spot, but they can play the spoiler in the four-game series that starts Friday. Pittsburgh has homered in a season-high seven straight games, including Bryan Reynolds' three-run shot Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2020 05:08 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 05:08 IST
Reds look to start playoff push with DH in Pittsburgh

The Cincinnati Reds say they have reached a point where it's time to clamp down, and they will get a double shot at showing that Friday when they play two games against the Pirates in Pittsburgh. At least that's the promise of the Reds' longest-tenured player, first baseman Joey Votto, who expects Cincinnati to make a real run at the postseason over the final weeks of the regular season.

"The time is, for sure, running out," Votto told reporters recently. "We're going put our foot down. We're going to go all the way in, push this to the very last out of the season. We're a competitive team. We're going to be that all the way to the end. I'm looking forward to the next stretch."

Votto isn't all talk. After struggling at the plate, including an 0-for-18 stretch, and being benched for three games last week, he adjusted his batting stance. Since being back in the lineup, has a six-game hitting streak, going 9-for-20 with three homers to up his batting average from .191 to .239. In Cincinnati's most recent game, Wednesday against St. Louis, Votto produced a walk-off RBI single in the ninth inning.

It just helped reaffirm manager David Bell's faith in the veteran. "He's in a really good place as far as his approach to the plate," Bell said.

While Cincinnati was off Thursday, the Pirates notched a 6-2 win over the Chicago Cubs to avoid a series sweep at home. With their record, the Pirates don't have a lot of cause to join the Reds in realistically aiming for a playoff spot, but they can play the spoiler in the four-game series that starts Friday.

Pittsburgh has homered in a season-high seven straight games, including Bryan Reynolds' three-run shot Thursday. In the opening game Friday, both starters will be looking for their first win of the season as Cincinnati right-hander Luis Castillo (0-5, 4.10 ERA) faces off against Pittsburgh left-hander Steven Brault (0-1, 4.00).

Brault's trouble winning has more to do with not being given five innings than it does with his performance. He has given up four earned runs over his six starts -- all four coming in the same game -- but he has pitched a total of 18 innings in those starts. He gave just one unearned run in three innings Sunday in Milwaukee.

Brault is 4-0 with a 1.99 ERA in 10 career games, four of them starts, against the Reds. Castillo has taken the loss in each of his last three starts, giving up 11 runs (seven earned) and 15 hits in 14 1/3 innings.

Against Pittsburgh, Castillo is 2-3 with a 3.00 ERA in eight career starts. In the second game Friday, the Reds are scheduled to go with right-hander Trevor Bauer (3-2, 2.13) against Pittsburgh right-hander Cody Ponce (1-1, 2.00).

Bauer has followed a three-start winning streak with two straight losses. Seven of the nine runs and four of the six homers he has allowed this season have come in those two losses. Against the Pirates, Bauer is 2-1 with a 4.96 ERA in three career starts.

Ponce will be facing Cincinnati for the first time. The rookie got his first win in a similar situation, starting the second game of doubleheader on Aug. 27 at St. Louis. He pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings. "He stepped up and pitched his butt off," Pirates manager Derek Shelton said.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Developer talks on twists & turns including unexpected surprises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Late homers lead Mets to 10-inning win over Yanks

J.D. Davis hit the game-tying homer with one out in the ninth inning, and Pete Alonso hit a two-run homer leading off the 10th as the New York Mets rallied for a 9-7 victory over the visiting New York Yankees on Thursday in a makeup game at...

Grizzlies' Morant named NBA Rookie of Year

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant earned 99 of 100 first-place votes Thursday to take home NBA Rookie of the Year honors. The 21-year-old Morant, a Murray State product who was the No. 2 overall pick in last years draft, averaged 17.8 point...

In midst of pandemic, Mexicans resume searches for the disappeared

Using drones, shovels and picks, desperate Mexicans resumed searching for disappeared family members across remote parts of the country, restarting a torturous process that was largely halted when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March.More tha...

Rays look to continue tear against Marlins

With the New York Yankees in their rear-view mirror, the first-place Tampa Bay Rays are set to renew their Citrus Series rivalry with the Miami Marlins this weekend. In taking two of three games in Yankee Stadium in a heated series between ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020