Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trial of Football Leaks creator kicks off in Portugal

Police guarded a Lisbon court behind crowd barriers on Friday before the trial of Rui Pinto, whose Football Leaks website published a huge trove of documents exposing the multi-million dealings of European soccer clubs.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 13:29 IST
Trial of Football Leaks creator kicks off in Portugal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Police guarded a Lisbon court behind crowd barriers on Friday before the trial of Rui Pinto, whose Football Leaks website published a huge trove of documents exposing the multi-million dealings of European soccer clubs. The 31-year-old former history student was to be tried from 9.30 a.m. (0830 GMT) at the Central Criminal Court in the Portuguese capital on 90 charges including unauthorised access to data, violation of correspondence and attempted extortion.

Pinto acknowledges releasing the 70 million documents, but says he was a whistleblower acting in the public interest. Football Leaks' data showed how some of the richest and most prominent figures in soccer avoided tax by channelling earnings offshore, and provided insight into wealthy Gulf individuals and organisations who became influential in the sport.

It also examined the huge sums flowing through leading clubs and the uneven way authorities have applied rules. 'FIGHT CARRIES ON'

The documents provided some of the evidence that led to a ban - since overturned - on English Premier League club Manchester City from competing in the European Champions League for alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play rules. Pinto was arrested in Hungary in January 2019, though he was later freed from house arrest and is now in witness protection.

"The fight carries on because nearly two years later Portugal is still a haven for big corruption and money laundering," Pinto wrote on Twitter recently. The trial is expected to last until December and include testimony from 45 witnesses, including fugitive U.S. intelligence leaker Edward Snowden for the defence.

In January, Pinto said he was also responsible for disclosing hundreds of thousands of files about alleged financial schemes used by Angolan billionaire and former first daughter Isabel dos Santos to build a business empire. Angola has begun criminal investigations but dos Santos has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

'Never forgive, never forget': Scarred survivor haunted by Beirut blast

In the days that followed the Beirut port explosion, Shady Rizk played a video he had taken on his phone again and again. Filmed from the balcony of his office directly opposite the port, it shows flames and smoke rising from what some offi...

Social Development conducts compliance assessment visits in Free State

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu and Deputy Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu will be conducting compliance assessment visits at various department facilities that cater for vulnerable groups in the Free State province today.The pur...

Delhi HC issues notice on Centre's review plea related to EIA

The Delhi High court on Friday issued a notice to environmentalist Vikrant Tongad on a review petition moved by the Ministry of Environment against the courts June 30 order where the Centre was directed to publish the draft Environmental Im...

Anubhav Sinha remembers working with Rishi Kapoor in 'Mulk' on his birth anniversary

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha remembered working with late legendary actor Rishi Kapoor in his critically acclaimed film Mulk, on the occasion of his 68th birth anniversary. Sinha who directed Kapoor and actor Taapsee Pannu in Mulk, took to Insta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020