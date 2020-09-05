ADVISORY-Soccer-Premier League preview package

Reuters will publish a preview package ahead of the new Premier League season, which begins on Sept. 12. We will have an overall preview and team-by-team prospects, including an in-depth look at the main contenders, plus items on the relegation battle and players who may light up the campaign.

The first batch of items will be published at 0200 GMT on Monday Sept. 7, with the remaining sections running at the same time over the next two days until Sept. 9. Sept. 7 Overall preview Factbox on major incoming transfers The relegation battle

Sept. 8 Liverpool Manchester City Chelsea Leeds United Team-by-team prospects Sept 9. Manchester United Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur Everton Players who could light up the league