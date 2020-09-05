Padres beat A's as Davies wins sixth

Left Menu
San Diego Padres right-hander Zach Davies recorded his sixth win of the season with seven shutout innings, getting home run support from Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Luis Campusano -- making his major league debut -- in a 7-0 victory over the host Oakland Athletics in the opener of a three-game interleague series on Friday night.

San Diego Padres right-hander Zach Davies recorded his sixth win of the season with seven shutout innings, getting home run support from Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Luis Campusano -- making his major league debut -- in a 7-0 victory over the host Oakland Athletics in the opener of a three-game interleague series on Friday night. The game was the first for the A's since being quarantined following a positive coronavirus test on pitcher Daniel Mengden last week. Oakland (22-13) hadn't played since dropping both ends of a double-header at Houston last Saturday.

Davies (6-2) was locked up in a scoreless pitchers' duel with Oakland's Jesus Luzardo (2-2) before the Padres (24-16) broke through for four runs in the fifth. With two on and two out, Trent Grisham opened the scoring with an RBI double, Tatis followed with a two-run double, and two batters later, Eric Hosmer delivered a fourth run with a single.

Luzardo was pulled at that point, charged with four runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out four and did not issue a walk. The homers by Tatis, his 14th, and Machado, his 12th, came back-to-back in the seventh inning off A's newcomer Mike Minor to increase the lead to 6-0.

Davies was pulled after seven innings and 105 pitches, having allowed just four hits. He walked four and struck out five en route to his fourth consecutive win, a streak in which he's held opponents to five earned runs on 16 hits in 25 2/3 innings. Campusano completed the scoring with a solo homer in the eighth.

The shutout was the third of the season for the Padres, two of which have been started by Davies. He went 5 2/3 innings in a 3-0 win over Arizona on Aug. 7. Tatis finished with two hits and three RBIs and scored twice for the Padres, who have won four of five. Grisham had three hits, while Machado added two in an 11-hit attack.

Robbie Grossman had a double for the A's, who have lost three straight. The shutout loss was just the second of the season for the A's, their first since Aug. 11 against the Los Angeles Angels.

