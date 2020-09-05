Left Menu
A.J. Pollock hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning and Joc Pederson and Mookie Betts followed with insurance homers later in the inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied twice in the late innings Friday to earn a 10-6 victory over the visiting Colorado Rockies.

05-09-2020
Dodgers erupt late to beat Rockies again

A.J. Pollock hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning and Joc Pederson and Mookie Betts followed with insurance homers later in the inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied twice in the late innings Friday to earn a 10-6 victory over the visiting Colorado Rockies. The Dodgers have won 17 of their last 18 against the Rockies at home and a dominating 24 of their last 28 overall against their National League West rival.

Will Smith and Max Muncy also hit home runs for the Dodgers, who have gone 9-0-1 in their last 10 series against the Rockies and can improve on that mark with another victory over Colorado on Saturday. Smith's homer gave the Dodgers a 4-2 lead in the seventh inning that was increased to 5-2 on a Corey Seager sacrifice fly. The Rockies rallied back for a 6-5 lead in the eighth on a grand slam from Kevin Pillar, in his third game for Colorado after he was traded from the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

Dodgers rookie starter Dustin May gave up just two runs on three hits over 5 2/3 innings. Los Angeles left-hander Caleb Ferguson (2-0) picked up the victory despite giving up Pillar's slam. Rockies right-hander Carlos Estevez (1-1) gave up four runs in a third of an inning to take the loss. Raimel Tapia led off the game with a home run for the Rockies, his first, while Sam Hilliard continued his success at Dodger Stadium with his own home run. It was Hilliard's sixth of the season and fifth in nine career games at Los Angeles.

After Tapia's leadoff homer on May's third pitch of the game, the Dodgers evened the score 1-1 on Muncy's home run in the opening inning, his 10th of the season. The Rockies moved back in front 2-1 on Hilliard's long ball with the Dodgers getting even again at 2-2 on a Seager RBI single in the sixth.

Smith's go-ahead homer for the Dodgers came on a full-count fastball from right-hander Mychal Givens, who was making his second appearance with the Rockies after he was acquired from the Baltimore Orioles in a trade Sunday. It was Smith's fifth of the season. The Dodgers added a run in the seventh when Seager hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Gavin Lux.

Pollock hit a two-run shot in the eighth of Estevez, his eighth, for a 7-6 lead. Pederson went deep off Estevez for his sixth, while Betts connected off Jeff Hoffman for his 13th. --Field Level Media

UNDP launches Iraq’s first-ever anti-corruption forum for women

