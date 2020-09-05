Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA coaches hoping for chance to bring family to bubble

The more people you add to it, then you're also increasing the risk of something happening." The NBA confirmed Friday night that the policy may change later this month. "We are hoping to add additional family members for other participants beginning with the Conference Finals," a league spokesman said.

PTI | Lakebuenavista | Updated: 05-09-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 14:10 IST
NBA coaches hoping for chance to bring family to bubble

Denver coach Michael Malone spent his 60th day inside the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World, and he'd like two things known. One, he misses his family.

Two, he doesn't understand why they aren't with him now. Malone — offering perhaps the most impassioned plea of any coach who has spoken on the topic — railed against the policy that says coaches are unable to bring family or a guest into the bubble. Some players were reunited in the bubble with family members or guests for the first time this week, and referees had the option of bringing one guest into the bubble. No referee has yet exercised that right, however.

"I say, 'Shame on you, NBA.' This is crazy," Malone said on Friday. "I miss my family, and I think I speak for me, I speak for my coaches and probably all the coaches down here — 60 days and not having access and not being granted the privilege to have my family come here, to me, is criminal in nature. And that shouldn't be. Shouldn't be at all." It might not be that way as the playoffs move along. Miami coach Erik Spoelstra — who previously criticized the policy — said the league's head coaches, led by Dallas' Rick Carlisle, are lobbying for change and that the NBA "hasn't totally, absolutely, 100 per cent shut the door" on the notion. "I understand that these are not easy decisions, and this is not a normal period of time in our history," Spoelstra said. "This is unprecedented. You can't compare this to anything else. You're trying to put together something that has protocols, that has structure, that is working in a world where there is COVID and a global pandemic. ... The more people you add to it, then you're also increasing the risk of something happening." The NBA confirmed Friday night that the policy may change later this month.

"We are hoping to add additional family members for other participants beginning with the Conference Finals," a league spokesman said. "We are mindful of the incredible hardship these restrictions impose and wish it were not necessary for the health and safety of everyone involved." The league worked with Disney officials as well as health authorities to determine how many people could be safely allowed inside the so-called bubble. The restart began with 22 teams; only eight remain, and the population drop allows room for family members and in some cases additional team staff to enter the bubble. Spoelstra hasn't seen his wife and two young sons since the Heat left for Lake Buena Vista two months ago.

"We're not in the military. We don't have a background in this," Spoelstra said. "I miss my family dearly. These are extraordinary times and this is an extraordinary opportunity here in this bubble. So, I get it. This is not easy." AP SSC SSC.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

UNDP launches Iraq’s first-ever anti-corruption forum for women

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Epic Games asks court to prevent what it describes as Apple's "retaliation"

Epic Games said late on Friday that it has asked a court to stop what it saw as Apple Incs retaliation against the Fortnite creator after the iPhone maker terminated Epic Games account on its App Store. Epic Games filed for a preliminary in...

Three inter-state drug peddlers nabbed

Bengaluru, Sep 5 PTI Three notorious inter-state drug peddlers have been arrested by the Anti Narcotics Wing of city police and Rs 44 lakh worth hash oil, ganja and other items recovered from them, police said. A police team, acting on cred...

UPDATE 1-British newspapers distribution hit by Extinction Rebellion blockade

The distribution of several British newspapers was disrupted on Saturday after Extinction Rebellion climate change activists blockaded printing presses used by Rupert Murdochs News UK, the publisher of The Times and The Sun. The group said ...

'Hotel Rwanda' hero denied access to lawyer, supporters say

Supporters of the man portrayed in Hotel Rwanda say Rwandan authorities have denied a lawyer access to Paul Rusesabagina nearly a week after the outspoken government critic was paraded in handcuffs and accused of terrorism. In a statement e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020