Penguins re-sign D Riikola to two-year contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins re-signed defenseman Juuso Riikola to a two-year contract Saturday. The deal runs through the 2021-22 campaign and carries an average annual value of $1.15 million.

"When he is on his game, Juuso has shown the ability to be a solid contributor for our team," Penguins executive vice president and general manager Jim Rutherford said in a news release. "We feel he is going to take the next step forward in his development." Riikola, 26, played in 36 games in 2019-20, including four games as a forward due to various injuries in the lineup. He had one goal and six assists.

Through two seasons, the Finland native has dressed in 73 games and contributed 12 points (three goals, nine assists) and 16 penalty minutes. --Field Level Media