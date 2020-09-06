Left Menu
Bucks F Antetokounmpo (ankle) questionable for Game 4

With his team's season hanging in the balance, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable for Game 4 against the Miami heat because of a sprained right ankle. The Bucks earned a 4-1 series victory in the first round against the Orlando Magic. Antetokounmpo scored 21 points in Game 3, his second lowest total in this season's playoffs.

With his team's season hanging in the balance, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable for Game 4 against the Miami heat because of a sprained right ankle. The Heat took a commanding 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series, with Antetokounmpo rolling his ankle in the third quarter of the 115-100 Game 3 defeat.

No team has ever rallied from a 3-0 playoff deficit in NBA history and an injury to the reigning MVP is a difficult way to begin the climb up the mountain. Antetokounmpo averaged 29.5 points and 13.6 rebounds during the regular season and 27.6 points and 15.0 rebounds in eight playoff games. The Bucks earned a 4-1 series victory in the first round against the Orlando Magic.

Antetokounmpo scored 21 points in Game 3, his second lowest total in this season's playoffs. He also had 16 rebounds and nine assists in Friday's game. "Miami team is a great team, you know they are going to play hard, they play hard for 48 minutes," Antetokounmpo told reporters after Game 3. "To be able to beat them you have to match that. You can't play hard for 36 minutes, you can't play hard for 24 minutes, you have to play hard for 48 minutes to beat a team like that.

"We knew that coming into this series. They were playing harder than us. We gotta play harder, we got to play better. That's it." The NBA's offensive player of the year missed 10 regular-season games, including two since the NBA restart near Orlando.

--Field Level Media

