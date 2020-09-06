NFL notebook: Steelers bring back QB Dobbs, cut Hodges

The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back quarterback Joshua Dobbs, claiming him off waivers. Dobbs was one of more than 20 quarterbacks cut Saturday after NFL teams reduced their rosters to the 53-player limit. The Tennessee product was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars, who acquired him in a trade with the Steelers in 2019.

The Steelers originally acquired Dobbs in the fourth round of the 2017 draft to back up veteran Ben Roethlisberger, and he made limited appearances in a Pittsburgh uniform. In five games in 2018, he threw for 43 yards with an interception. With his return, the Steelers released Devlin "Duck" Hodges, who started six games last season -- 3-3 record -- after injuries to Roethlisberger and No. 2 QB Mason Rudolph. Rudolph remains on the roster.

Dobbs was the only quarterback signed to an active roster as of mid-day Sunday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Josh Rosen, the No. 10 overall selection of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 who was released by the Miami Dolphins, to their practice squad. The Minnesota Vikings re-signed QBs Jake Brantley and Nate Stanley to their practice squad.

The Cincinnati Bengals brought back quarterback Brandon Allen and assigned him to the practice squad. They had the first chance to pick up one of the dozens of players released on Saturday and with the top pick off the waiver wire, they claimed guard Shaq Calhoun on waivers from Miami and released guard Alex Redmond. Calhoun, in his second season, started seven games for the Dolphins as a rookie in 2019. Other notable additions off the waiver wire, according to reports:

--Atlanta Falcons: T Timon Parris --Buffalo Bills: WR Jake Kumerow (practice squad)

--Carolina Panthers: DB Rasul Douglas, DE Shareef Miller, T Trenton Scott --Cleveland Browns: DE Joe Jackson, DT Vincent Taylor

--Dallas Cowboys: WR Malik Turner --Indianapolis Colts: TE Noah Togiai

--Los Angeles Rams: LB Justin Hollins --Minnesota Vikings: LB Ryan Connelly

--New York Giants: T Jackson Barton, T Adrian Colbert, WR Damion Ratley --Philadelphia Eagles: RB Jason Huntley

--Seattle Seahawks: LB D'Andre Walker NFL rosters must be finalized by Sunday afternoon.