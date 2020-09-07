Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Tennis-List of players disqualified for on-court misconduct

2007 - Anastasia Rodionova (Australia), Cincinnati Open Rodionova was defaulted from her opening round match against German Angelique Kerber after the Russian-born Australian hit the ball at fans cheering for her opponent. 1996 - Irina Spirlea (Romania), Palermo Ladies Open Spirlea became the first WTA player to be disqualified after directing abusive language at an official during her second round match against Stephanie De Ville in Palermo.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 04:07 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 04:07 IST
FACTBOX-Tennis-List of players disqualified for on-court misconduct

Following is a list of players who have been defaulted from a tour-level match for on-field misconduct: 2020 - Novak Djokovic (Serbia), U.S. Open

Top seed Djokovic was defaulted from his fourth round match against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta after striking a line judge with a ball following a point. 2019 - Nick Kyrgios (Australia), Italian Open

Kyrgios was disqualified from his second round match against Norway's Casper Ruud at the Foro Italico after the volatile Australian hurled a chair on to the court. 2017 - Denis Shapovalov (Canada), Davis Cup

Shapovalov was defaulted from a Davis Cup tie against Britain's Kyle Edmund after the Canadian inadvertently struck a ball into the umpire's face. 2012 David Nalbandian (Argentina), Queens's Club Championships

Nalbandian was disqualified from the final after injuring a line judge by kicking an advertising board into his shin. 2009 - Serena Williams (U.S.), U.S. Open

Williams was defaulted on the final point of her U.S. Open semi-final against Belgian Kim Clijsters following an argument with a line judge, who reported the American for verbal abuse. 2007 - Stefan Koubek (Austria), Open de Moselle

Koubek was disqualified from his opening round match against Sebastien Grosjean in Metz after using abusive language to the tournament supervisor while disputing a call. 2007 - Anastasia Rodionova (Australia), Cincinnati Open

Rodionova was defaulted from her opening round match against German Angelique Kerber after the Russian-born Australian hit the ball at fans cheering for her opponent. 1996 - Irina Spirlea (Romania), Palermo Ladies Open

Spirlea became the first WTA player to be disqualified after directing abusive language at an official during her second round match against Stephanie De Ville in Palermo. 1995 - Carsten Arriens (Germany), French Open

German qualifier Arriens was disqualified from the Paris Grand Slam during his opening round match against Brett Steven of New Zealand after hitting a line judge with his racket. 1995 - Jeff Tarango (U.S.), Wimbledon

Tarango walked out on his third round match against German Alexander Mronz after a row with the umpire. 1995 - Tim Henman and Jeremy Bates (Britain), Wimbledon

The British doubles pair of Jeremy Bates and Tim Henman became the first players to be disqualified from Wimbledon in the professional era after Henman accidentally fired a ball into the head of a ball girl following a point. 1990 - John McEnroe (U.S.), Australian Open

The American was disqualified from his fourth round match against Mikael Pernfors after being handed three code violations. (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

World News Roundup: Nigeria to deliver aid by air in conflict-hit northeast; Russia has very serious questions to answer on Navalny and more

Health News Roundup: France expects more severe COVID cases; UK records 1,813 new daily COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Lowe caps Rays' rally in 10-inning win vs. Marlins

Brandon Lowe hit a walk-off sacrifice fly to cap a two-run 10th inning, rallying the Tampa Bay Rays to a series-winning 5-4 victory over the Miami Marlins on Sunday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Fla. Trailing 4-3 after Matt Joyces RBI single...

Tennis-Carreno Busta in shock at Djokovic default

Pablo Carreno Busta said he was in shock when he saw that opponent Novak Djokovic had hit a line judge with a ball, which led to the Serbs disqualification from the U.S. Open on Sunday.The 29-year-old Spaniard was locked in a tight battle w...

FACTBOX-Tennis-List of players disqualified for on-court misconduct

Following is a list of players who have been defaulted from a tour-level match for on-field misconduct 2020 - Novak Djokovic Serbia, U.S. OpenTop seed Djokovic was defaulted from his fourth round match against Spains Pablo Carreno Busta aft...

UK's Johnson planning to override parts of Brexit withdrawal agreement -FT

The British government is planning legislation that will override key parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement, risking the collapse of trade negotiations with Brussels, the Financial Times reported httpswww.ft.comcontent9906e0d4-0c29-4f5f-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020