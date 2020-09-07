Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day seven

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 08:24 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 08:24 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day seven

Highlights of the seventh day at the U.S. Open in New York on Sunday. The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Times ET; GMT-4): 2246 SHAPOVALOV MOVES PAST GOFFIN INTO LAST EIGHT

Denis Shapovalov dropped the first set against David Goffin before roaring back to stun the Belgian seventh seed 6-7(0) 6-3 6-4 6-3 and move into the quarter-finals for the first time. He will meet Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta next. READ MORE:

Djokovic disqualified from U.S. Open after striking line judge Djokovic 'sad and empty' after U.S. Open disqualification

Carreno Busta in shock at Djokovic default Disqualification is worst moment of Djokovic's career, says Becker

U.S. Open referee said 'no other option' in Djokovic disqualification Reaction to Djokovic's disqualification from U.S. Open

Novak Djokovic's 2020 season so far List of players disqualified for on-court misconduct

Djokovic exit ends 'Big Three' reign over Grand Slams Rogers upsets sixth seed Kvitova in U.S. Open fourth round

Babos decries U.S. Open doubles withdrawal Brady tames 2016 champion Kerber to reach first Grand Slam quarter-final

With ice in her veins, Brady finds career breakthrough Zverev rolls into U.S. Open quarter-finals with easy win

Putintseva into quarter-finals after beating Martic Thiem sees off Cilic to reach fourth round

Williams still learning to live with 'Serena' target Medvedev dismantles third-round opponent Wolf

2025 CORIC CRUISES INTO QUARTER-FINALS Croatia's Borna Coric, seeded 27th, reached his maiden Grand Slam quarter-finals with a 7-5 6-1 6-3 win over Australian Jordan Thompson.

1925 DJOKOVIC APOLOGISES AFTER DISQUALIFICATION Novak Djokovic has issued an apology on Instagram after hitting a line judge with a ball.

"I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I'm extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong," the world number one, who was disqualified from the tournament, said https://www.instagram.com/p/CE0AzAOH2cp/?igshid=1nq6g46h7bvdm. 1755 ROGERS SEALS COMEBACK WIN TO REACH LAST-EIGHT

American Shelby Rogers saved four match points before defeating two-times Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 7-6(5) 3-6 7-6(6). 1615 DJOKOVIC DISQUALIFIED FOR HITTING LINE JUDGE

Top seed Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the U.S. Open during his encounter with Pablo Carreno Busta when he struck a line judge with a ball in frustration following a point during the first set. Djokovic immediately apologised and stood over her before becoming involved in a lengthy exchange with the tournament referee, who disqualified the Serbian.

1450 PUTINTSEVA BATTLES PAST MARTIC Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva overcame a mid-match blip to beat Croatia's eighth-seeded Petra Martic 6-3 2-6 6-4.

1445 IMPRESSIVE ZVEREV POWERS INTO QUARTERS Fifth seed Alexander Zverev eased past Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2 6-2 6-1 to reach the last-eight at Flushing Meadows for the first time.

1300 BRADY DISMANTLES KERBER American Jennifer Brady reached her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final, beating 2016 champion Angelique Kerber 6-1 6-4.

1109 PLAY UNDERWAY IN NEW YORK Play began in bright sunshine at Flushing Meadows with the temperature hovering around 24 degrees Celsius (75.2°F) with an expected high of 29 degrees. (Compiled by Rohith Nair, Hardik Vyas and Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Pritha Sarkar/Toby Davis/Peter Rutherford)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

World News Roundup: Nigeria to deliver aid by air in conflict-hit northeast; Russia has very serious questions to answer on Navalny and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

China August exports rise 9.5% y/y, beat f'casts; imports down 2.1%

Chinas exports in August rose at a faster-than-expected pace, increasing by 9.5 from a year earlier, though imports dropped 2.1, customs data showed on Monday. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast exports would increase 7.1 from year ear...

COVID-19 case fatality rate below 2 pc, on continuous decline: MoHFW

The data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has revealed that the COVID-19 Case Fatality Rate CFR has dropped below 2 per cent and is on a continuous decline. The data published by the Union Ministry shows that the ...

Over 40 percent of employed people work from home during lockdown: Stats NZ

More than 40 percent of employed people did at least some of their work from home during the lockdown at COVID-19 alert levels 4 and 3 in April and early May, Stats NZ said today.At alert level 4 in April 2020, with all non-essential busine...

China's August yuan-denominated exports rise 11.6% y/y, imports down 0.5% y/y

Chinas yuan-denominated exports in August rose 11.6 from a year earlier, customs data showed on Monday, while imports decreased 0.5 on year.Chinas trade balance last month was 416.59 billion yuan 61.00 billion.China is due to report dollar-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020