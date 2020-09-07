HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day seven

Highlights of the seventh day at the U.S. Open in New York on Sunday. The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Times ET; GMT-4): 2246 SHAPOVALOV MOVES PAST GOFFIN INTO LAST EIGHT

Denis Shapovalov dropped the first set against David Goffin before roaring back to stun the Belgian seventh seed 6-7(0) 6-3 6-4 6-3 and move into the quarter-finals for the first time. He will meet Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta next. READ MORE:

Djokovic disqualified from U.S. Open after striking line judge Djokovic 'sad and empty' after U.S. Open disqualification

Carreno Busta in shock at Djokovic default Disqualification is worst moment of Djokovic's career, says Becker

U.S. Open referee said 'no other option' in Djokovic disqualification Reaction to Djokovic's disqualification from U.S. Open

Novak Djokovic's 2020 season so far List of players disqualified for on-court misconduct

Djokovic exit ends 'Big Three' reign over Grand Slams Rogers upsets sixth seed Kvitova in U.S. Open fourth round

Babos decries U.S. Open doubles withdrawal Brady tames 2016 champion Kerber to reach first Grand Slam quarter-final

With ice in her veins, Brady finds career breakthrough Zverev rolls into U.S. Open quarter-finals with easy win

Putintseva into quarter-finals after beating Martic Thiem sees off Cilic to reach fourth round

Williams still learning to live with 'Serena' target Medvedev dismantles third-round opponent Wolf

2025 CORIC CRUISES INTO QUARTER-FINALS Croatia's Borna Coric, seeded 27th, reached his maiden Grand Slam quarter-finals with a 7-5 6-1 6-3 win over Australian Jordan Thompson.

1925 DJOKOVIC APOLOGISES AFTER DISQUALIFICATION Novak Djokovic has issued an apology on Instagram after hitting a line judge with a ball.

"I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I'm extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong," the world number one, who was disqualified from the tournament, said https://www.instagram.com/p/CE0AzAOH2cp/?igshid=1nq6g46h7bvdm. 1755 ROGERS SEALS COMEBACK WIN TO REACH LAST-EIGHT

American Shelby Rogers saved four match points before defeating two-times Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 7-6(5) 3-6 7-6(6). 1615 DJOKOVIC DISQUALIFIED FOR HITTING LINE JUDGE

Top seed Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the U.S. Open during his encounter with Pablo Carreno Busta when he struck a line judge with a ball in frustration following a point during the first set. Djokovic immediately apologised and stood over her before becoming involved in a lengthy exchange with the tournament referee, who disqualified the Serbian.

1450 PUTINTSEVA BATTLES PAST MARTIC Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva overcame a mid-match blip to beat Croatia's eighth-seeded Petra Martic 6-3 2-6 6-4.

1445 IMPRESSIVE ZVEREV POWERS INTO QUARTERS Fifth seed Alexander Zverev eased past Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2 6-2 6-1 to reach the last-eight at Flushing Meadows for the first time.

1300 BRADY DISMANTLES KERBER American Jennifer Brady reached her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final, beating 2016 champion Angelique Kerber 6-1 6-4.

1109 PLAY UNDERWAY IN NEW YORK Play began in bright sunshine at Flushing Meadows with the temperature hovering around 24 degrees Celsius (75.2°F) with an expected high of 29 degrees. (Compiled by Rohith Nair, Hardik Vyas and Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Pritha Sarkar/Toby Davis/Peter Rutherford)