Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia needs plan for Jos Buttler: Mitchell Starc after defeat in second T20I

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has stressed that his team will have to come up with a concrete plan for Jos Buttler if they want to make a comeback in the third T20I match against England.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 07-09-2020 10:09 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 09:51 IST
Australia needs plan for Jos Buttler: Mitchell Starc after defeat in second T20I
Jos Buttler (Photo/ ICC Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has stressed that his team will have to come up with a concrete plan for Jos Buttler if they want to make a comeback in the third T20I match against England. England has already sealed the three-match T20I series against Australia, with Buttler performing well in both the matches. The wicket-keeper batsman scored 44 runs in the first match and played an unbeaten knock of 77 runs on Sunday to help his side secure a six-wicket win in the second T20I.

"He's someone we're going to have to plan for the third game, and obviously the one-dayers as well," Cricket.com.au quoted Starc as saying. "When you get someone striking the way he has for the last two games, it's obviously powerful for T20 cricket in such a short format. We'll have to chat as a group tomorrow," he added.

After taking his team to the victory in the second T20I, Buttler said: "I've had most of my success in T20 at the top, but that's natural - if you bat in the top three in T20, it's the best place for everyone." "We've probably got eight or nine guys who'd stick their hand up to bat in the top three; I'm very happy there, but I'm also very happy to do whatever the team needs of me," he added.

The third T20I match between both teams will be played on Tuesday. The T20I series will be followed by a three-match ODI series, beginning from Friday.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Intensive therapy not necessarily best in treating loss of language, communication in early recovery after stroke: Study

New Edith Cowan University research has found that intensive therapy is not necessarily best when it comes to treating the loss of language and communication in early recovery after a stroke. The research, published in the International Jou...

Two dead in building collapse in TN, five rescued

Two persons, including a woman, were killed in a building that collapsed in the city due to heavy rains accompanied by strong winds while five others were rescued, police said on Monday. The single-storey building on Chettiveedhi Chetti Str...

Two dead in building collapse in TN, five rescued

Two persons, including a woman, were killed in a building that collapsed in the city due to heavy rains accompanied by strong winds while five others were rescued, police said on Monday. The single-storey building on Chettiveedhi Chetti Str...

AP FACT CHECK: Trump's errant views on voting, Biden miscues

President Donald Trump has been putting forth convoluted guidance to his supporters on submitting double votes in the November election, an act that would be illegal and risk public safety in the pandemic. In a week filled with fabrication,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020