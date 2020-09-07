Australia needs plan for Jos Buttler: Mitchell Starc after defeat in second T20I

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has stressed that his team will have to come up with a concrete plan for Jos Buttler if they want to make a comeback in the third T20I match against England. England has already sealed the three-match T20I series against Australia, with Buttler performing well in both the matches. The wicket-keeper batsman scored 44 runs in the first match and played an unbeaten knock of 77 runs on Sunday to help his side secure a six-wicket win in the second T20I.

"He's someone we're going to have to plan for the third game, and obviously the one-dayers as well," Cricket.com.au quoted Starc as saying. "When you get someone striking the way he has for the last two games, it's obviously powerful for T20 cricket in such a short format. We'll have to chat as a group tomorrow," he added.

After taking his team to the victory in the second T20I, Buttler said: "I've had most of my success in T20 at the top, but that's natural - if you bat in the top three in T20, it's the best place for everyone." "We've probably got eight or nine guys who'd stick their hand up to bat in the top three; I'm very happy there, but I'm also very happy to do whatever the team needs of me," he added.

The third T20I match between both teams will be played on Tuesday. The T20I series will be followed by a three-match ODI series, beginning from Friday.